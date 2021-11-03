ANIMA Holding: 9M21 consolidated results

Adjusted net profit: €179.9 million (+33% vs. 9M20)
Milan, 3 November 2021 - ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (ANIM.IM) Board of Directors approved today the consolidated results for the nine months period ending September 30th, 2021.
ANIMA Group 9M21 net inflows (excluding Class I insurance mandates) were positive for €2.4 billion (more than 2x the amount collected in 9M20); total assets under management as of 30 September 2021 reached €199.6 billion, €11 billion higher than €188.2 billion as of 30 September 2020.
With reference to the income statement, 9M21 net commissions totaled €219.6 million (+8% vs. €203.0 million in 9M20). In the first nine months of 2021 performance fees were €90.4 million (with a strong increase on €43.3 million in 9M20). Considering these fees as well as other income, 9M21 total revenues totaled €338.7 million (+27% vs. €267.3 million in 9M20).
Ordinary operating expense was €65.8 million (increasing from €60.3 million in 9M20 mainly due to higher variable compensation linked to results achieved). The cost/income ratio (excluding performance fees from total revenues) was 26.5%.
Profit before tax reached €224.1 million with a 45% increase vs. €154.6 million in 9M20; net profit was €176.3 million (+71% vs. €103.3 million in 9M20), counting also on the €24.3 million positive impact coming from the one-off tax relief on intangible assets (see press release dated 9 June 2021).
Adjusted net income (which does not consider extraordinary income or charges or non-cash out items, including intangible depreciations as well as the above-mentioned tax relief) was €179.9 million (+33% vs. €135.0 million in 9M20).
Net debt as of September 30th, 2021 is €5.8 million (substantially zeroing from €161.4 million at the end of 2020).
"The first nine months of 2021 of ANIMA show the return to stable organic growth in the different distribution segments, solid financial results, with the current year confirmed as the best in our history, high cash generation and shareholder remuneration between ordinary dividend and share buyback plan "commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding SpA. "In an ever-evolving Italian financial sector, ANIMA, with its key strengths, will certainly be able to play a leading role".
* * *
The Manager responsible for preparing the Company Financial Statements, Enrico Bosi, in accordance with paragraph 2 article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Law (Testo Unico della Finanza), herewith declares that the accounting information contained in this press release is consistent with the official documents, books and accounting records.
* * *
ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €200 billion of assets under management (as of September 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it
Contacts:
Barabino & Partners
ANIMA - Investor relations
Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35
Tel. +39.02.63.536.226
Emma Ascani
Fabrizio Armone
e.ascani@barabino.it
fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Items (in €/000)
9M21
9M20
2020
10. Commissions earned
909,679
714,607
989,982
20. Commissions paid
-571,766
-447,991
-610,798
NET COMMISSIONS
337,913
266,616
379,184
50. Interest income and equivalent
60
115
136
60. Interest expense and equivalent
-9,471
-7,751
-10,170
90. Profit/loss from disposal or purchase of:
-
1,218
1,218
c) financial liabilities
-
1,218
1,218
100. Net result on financial instruments at fair value through P&L
54
-989
-633
b) other financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value
54
-989
-633
110.BROKERAGE MARGIN
328,556
259,209
369,735
130. NET OPERATING RESULT
328,556
259,209
369,735
140. Administrative expense:
-70,205
-64,961
-84,880
a)
personnel expense
-43,709
-39,007
-50,556
b)
other
-26,496
-25,954
-34,324
150. Provisions for risks and charges
389
-299
-1,178
160. Amortization and depreciation tangible assets
-2,486
-2,484
-3,322
170. Amortization and depreciation intangible assets
-32,892
-39,070
-52,223
180. Other income/expense
1,252
2,990
3,178
190. OPERATING EXPENSE
-103,942
-103,824
-138,425
240. GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) FROM CURRENT ACTIVITIES
224,614
155,385
231,310
250. Income tax
-47,948
-51,543
-75,147
260.NET PROFIT (LOSS) FROM CURRENT ACTIVITIES
176,666
103,842
156,163
270. NET RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
-371
-584
-792
280.NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
176,295
103,258
155,371
RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Items (in €/000)
9M21
9M20
2020
Net commissions
219,598
203,048
272,806
Performance fees
90,442
43,287
78,379
Other income
28,655
21,012
28,984
Total revenues
338,695
267,347
380,169
Personnel expense
-39,340
-35,340
-47,603
Other administrative expense
-26,424
-24,794
-33,485
Total operating expense
-65,764
-60,314
-81,088
EBITDA
272,931
207,033
299,081
Extraordinary charges
-2,309
-5,341
-5,963
LTIP expense
-4,576
-2,384
-1,906
Other income/expense
1,336
2,677
2,208
Tangible and intangible assets depreciation
-33,623
-39,793
-53,199
EBIT
233,759
162,192
240,221
Net financial charges
-9,680
-7,636
-10,034
PBT
224,079
154,556
230,187
Income tax
-47,784
-51,298
-74,815
Consolidated net profit
176,295
103,258
155,372
Net adjustments*
3,628
31,753
41,740
Adjusted net profit
179,923
135,011
197,112
* Amortisation of PPA and capitalised financing costs, one-off items as well as extraordinary income or charges (restructuring, LTIP…)
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS (in €/000)
30.09.21
31.12.20
30.09.20
10. Cash
5
5
6
20. Financial assets at fair value through P&L
102,242
90,162
89,433
c) other financial assets at fair value
102,242
90,162
89,433
40. Financial assets at amortized cost
783,364
400,833
332,138
80. Tangible assets
10,058
12,001
12,764
90. Intangible assets
1,614,277
1,646,006
1,658,142
of which goodwill
1,105,463
1,105,463
1,105,463
100. Tax assets
11,709
14,018
14,567
a)
current
-
-
-
b)
prepaid
11,709
14,018
14,567
110. Non current assets held for sale and discontinued operations
-
-
-
120. Other assets
46,189
43,798
40,079
TOTAL ASSETS
2,567,844
2,206,823
2,147,129
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (in €/000)
30.09.21
31.12.20
30.09.20
10. Financial liabilities at amortized cost
944,446
687,009
677,500
a)
payables
360,019
404,969
391,860
b)
securities issued
584,427
282,040
285,640
40. Hedging derivatives
1,589
2,569
2,537
60. Tax liabilities
136,460
135,875
158,238
a)
current
40,679
7,063
26,521
b)
deferred
95,781
128,812
131,717
70. Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations
-
-
-
80. Other liabilities
68,056
65,901
45,835
90. Employees' severance payment fund
2,255
2,571
2,534
100. Provision for risks and charges:
1,855
2,727
1,828
a) commitments and guarantees issued
123
136
129
c)
other
1,732
2,591
1,699
110. Capital
7,292
7,292
7,292
120. Treasury shares
(43,478)
(45,245)
(45,245)
140. Share premium reserve
787,652
787,652
787,652
150. Reserves
487,112
407,673
408,151
160. Evaluation reserves
(1,690)
(2,572)
(2,451)
170. Net profit for the period
176,295
155,371
103,258
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
2,567,844
2,206,823
2,147,129
CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL POSITION
Item (in €/000)
30.09.21
31.12.20
30.09.20
Bank Financing
(172,000)
(262,000)
(262,000)
2019-2026 bond
(282,850)
(282,690)
(282,640)
2021-2028 bond
(298,330)
-
-
Accrued interest expense
(7,093)
(950)
(5,470)
Other payable (incl. IFRS16)*
(9,783)
(10,728)
(11,303)
Total financial debt
(770,056)
(556,368)
(561,413)
Cash and equivalent
665,230
288,430
258,200
Securities
97,250
90,150
89,420
Performance fees receivables
1,800
16,360
2,670
Total cash and equivalent
764,280
394,940
350,290
Net financial position
(5,776)
(161,428)
(211,123)
*Line item added also for the reference periods in line with ESMA guidelines 32-382-1138
Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:06 UTC.