ANIMA HOLDING : 9M21 consolidated results
PU
ANIMA HOLDING : October 2021 net inflows
PU
Report on the purchase of treasury shares under the buy-back plan
PU
ANIMA Holding: 9M21 consolidated results

11/03/2021 | 09:15am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: 9M21 consolidated results

  • Total revenues: €338.7 million (+27% vs. 9M20)
  • Net profit: €176.3 million (+71% vs. 9M20)
  • Adjusted net profit: €179.9 million (+33% vs. 9M20)

Milan, 3 November 2021 - ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (ANIM.IM) Board of Directors approved today the consolidated results for the nine months period ending September 30th, 2021.

ANIMA Group 9M21 net inflows (excluding Class I insurance mandates) were positive for €2.4 billion (more than 2x the amount collected in 9M20); total assets under management as of 30 September 2021 reached €199.6 billion, €11 billion higher than €188.2 billion as of 30 September 2020.

With reference to the income statement, 9M21 net commissions totaled €219.6 million (+8% vs. €203.0 million in 9M20). In the first nine months of 2021 performance fees were €90.4 million (with a strong increase on €43.3 million in 9M20). Considering these fees as well as other income, 9M21 total revenues totaled €338.7 million (+27% vs. €267.3 million in 9M20).

Ordinary operating expense was €65.8 million (increasing from €60.3 million in 9M20 mainly due to higher variable compensation linked to results achieved). The cost/income ratio (excluding performance fees from total revenues) was 26.5%.

Profit before tax reached €224.1 million with a 45% increase vs. €154.6 million in 9M20; net profit was €176.3 million (+71% vs. €103.3 million in 9M20), counting also on the €24.3 million positive impact coming from the one-off tax relief on intangible assets (see press release dated 9 June 2021).

Adjusted net income (which does not consider extraordinary income or charges or non-cash out items, including intangible depreciations as well as the above-mentioned tax relief) was €179.9 million (+33% vs. €135.0 million in 9M20).

Net debt as of September 30th, 2021 is €5.8 million (substantially zeroing from €161.4 million at the end of 2020).

"The first nine months of 2021 of ANIMA show the return to stable organic growth in the different distribution segments, solid financial results, with the current year confirmed as the best in our history, high cash generation and shareholder remuneration between ordinary dividend and share buyback plan "commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding SpA. "In an ever-evolving Italian financial sector, ANIMA, with its key strengths, will certainly be able to play a leading role".

* * *

The Manager responsible for preparing the Company Financial Statements, Enrico Bosi, in accordance with paragraph 2 article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Law (Testo Unico della Finanza), herewith declares that the accounting information contained in this press release is consistent with the official documents, books and accounting records.

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €200 billion of assets under management (as of September 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Items (in €/000)

9M21

9M20

2020

10. Commissions earned

909,679

714,607

989,982

20. Commissions paid

-571,766

-447,991

-610,798

NET COMMISSIONS

337,913

266,616

379,184

50. Interest income and equivalent

60

115

136

60. Interest expense and equivalent

-9,471

-7,751

-10,170

90. Profit/loss from disposal or purchase of:

-

1,218

1,218

c) financial liabilities

-

1,218

1,218

100. Net result on financial instruments at fair value through P&L

54

-989

-633

b) other financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value

54

-989

-633

110.BROKERAGE MARGIN

328,556

259,209

369,735

130. NET OPERATING RESULT

328,556

259,209

369,735

140. Administrative expense:

-70,205

-64,961

-84,880

a)

personnel expense

-43,709

-39,007

-50,556

b)

other

-26,496

-25,954

-34,324

150. Provisions for risks and charges

389

-299

-1,178

160. Amortization and depreciation tangible assets

-2,486

-2,484

-3,322

170. Amortization and depreciation intangible assets

-32,892

-39,070

-52,223

180. Other income/expense

1,252

2,990

3,178

190. OPERATING EXPENSE

-103,942

-103,824

-138,425

240. GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) FROM CURRENT ACTIVITIES

224,614

155,385

231,310

250. Income tax

-47,948

-51,543

-75,147

260.NET PROFIT (LOSS) FROM CURRENT ACTIVITIES

176,666

103,842

156,163

270. NET RESULT FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS

-371

-584

-792

280.NET PROFIT (LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD

176,295

103,258

155,371

RECLASSIFIED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

Items (in €/000)

9M21

9M20

2020

Net commissions

219,598

203,048

272,806

Performance fees

90,442

43,287

78,379

Other income

28,655

21,012

28,984

Total revenues

338,695

267,347

380,169

Personnel expense

-39,340

-35,340

-47,603

Other administrative expense

-26,424

-24,794

-33,485

Total operating expense

-65,764

-60,314

-81,088

EBITDA

272,931

207,033

299,081

Extraordinary charges

-2,309

-5,341

-5,963

LTIP expense

-4,576

-2,384

-1,906

Other income/expense

1,336

2,677

2,208

Tangible and intangible assets depreciation

-33,623

-39,793

-53,199

EBIT

233,759

162,192

240,221

Net financial charges

-9,680

-7,636

-10,034

PBT

224,079

154,556

230,187

Income tax

-47,784

-51,298

-74,815

Consolidated net profit

176,295

103,258

155,372

Net adjustments*

3,628

31,753

41,740

Adjusted net profit

179,923

135,011

197,112

* Amortisation of PPA and capitalised financing costs, one-off items as well as extraordinary income or charges (restructuring, LTIP…)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS (in €/000)

30.09.21

31.12.20

30.09.20

10. Cash

5

5

6

20. Financial assets at fair value through P&L

102,242

90,162

89,433

c) other financial assets at fair value

102,242

90,162

89,433

40. Financial assets at amortized cost

783,364

400,833

332,138

80. Tangible assets

10,058

12,001

12,764

90. Intangible assets

1,614,277

1,646,006

1,658,142

of which goodwill

1,105,463

1,105,463

1,105,463

100. Tax assets

11,709

14,018

14,567

a)

current

-

-

-

b)

prepaid

11,709

14,018

14,567

110. Non current assets held for sale and discontinued operations

-

-

-

120. Other assets

46,189

43,798

40,079

TOTAL ASSETS

2,567,844

2,206,823

2,147,129

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (in €/000)

30.09.21

31.12.20

30.09.20

10. Financial liabilities at amortized cost

944,446

687,009

677,500

a)

payables

360,019

404,969

391,860

b)

securities issued

584,427

282,040

285,640

40. Hedging derivatives

1,589

2,569

2,537

60. Tax liabilities

136,460

135,875

158,238

a)

current

40,679

7,063

26,521

b)

deferred

95,781

128,812

131,717

70. Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations

-

-

-

80. Other liabilities

68,056

65,901

45,835

90. Employees' severance payment fund

2,255

2,571

2,534

100. Provision for risks and charges:

1,855

2,727

1,828

a) commitments and guarantees issued

123

136

129

c)

other

1,732

2,591

1,699

110. Capital

7,292

7,292

7,292

120. Treasury shares

(43,478)

(45,245)

(45,245)

140. Share premium reserve

787,652

787,652

787,652

150. Reserves

487,112

407,673

408,151

160. Evaluation reserves

(1,690)

(2,572)

(2,451)

170. Net profit for the period

176,295

155,371

103,258

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

2,567,844

2,206,823

2,147,129

CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL POSITION

Item (in €/000)

30.09.21

31.12.20

30.09.20

Bank Financing

(172,000)

(262,000)

(262,000)

2019-2026 bond

(282,850)

(282,690)

(282,640)

2021-2028 bond

(298,330)

-

-

Accrued interest expense

(7,093)

(950)

(5,470)

Other payable (incl. IFRS16)*

(9,783)

(10,728)

(11,303)

Total financial debt

(770,056)

(556,368)

(561,413)

Cash and equivalent

665,230

288,430

258,200

Securities

97,250

90,150

89,420

Performance fees receivables

1,800

16,360

2,670

Total cash and equivalent

764,280

394,940

350,290

Net financial position

(5,776)

(161,428)

(211,123)

*Line item added also for the reference periods in line with ESMA guidelines 32-382-1138

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 13:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 424 M 491 M 491 M
Net income 2021 203 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2021 7,71 M 8,93 M 8,93 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
Yield 2021 5,92%
Capitalization 1 651 M 1 912 M 1 913 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,91x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 315
Free-Float 85,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
