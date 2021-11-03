PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: 9M21 consolidated results

Total revenues: €338.7 million (+27% vs. 9M20)

Net profit: €176.3 million (+71% vs. 9M20)

Adjusted net profit: €179.9 million (+33% vs. 9M20)

Milan, 3 November 2021 - ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (ANIM.IM) Board of Directors approved today the consolidated results for the nine months period ending September 30th, 2021.

ANIMA Group 9M21 net inflows (excluding Class I insurance mandates) were positive for €2.4 billion (more than 2x the amount collected in 9M20); total assets under management as of 30 September 2021 reached €199.6 billion, €11 billion higher than €188.2 billion as of 30 September 2020.

With reference to the income statement, 9M21 net commissions totaled €219.6 million (+8% vs. €203.0 million in 9M20). In the first nine months of 2021 performance fees were €90.4 million (with a strong increase on €43.3 million in 9M20). Considering these fees as well as other income, 9M21 total revenues totaled €338.7 million (+27% vs. €267.3 million in 9M20).

Ordinary operating expense was €65.8 million (increasing from €60.3 million in 9M20 mainly due to higher variable compensation linked to results achieved). The cost/income ratio (excluding performance fees from total revenues) was 26.5%.

Profit before tax reached €224.1 million with a 45% increase vs. €154.6 million in 9M20; net profit was €176.3 million (+71% vs. €103.3 million in 9M20), counting also on the €24.3 million positive impact coming from the one-off tax relief on intangible assets (see press release dated 9 June 2021).

Adjusted net income (which does not consider extraordinary income or charges or non-cash out items, including intangible depreciations as well as the above-mentioned tax relief) was €179.9 million (+33% vs. €135.0 million in 9M20).

Net debt as of September 30th, 2021 is €5.8 million (substantially zeroing from €161.4 million at the end of 2020).

"The first nine months of 2021 of ANIMA show the return to stable organic growth in the different distribution segments, solid financial results, with the current year confirmed as the best in our history, high cash generation and shareholder remuneration between ordinary dividend and share buyback plan "commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding SpA. "In an ever-evolving Italian financial sector, ANIMA, with its key strengths, will certainly be able to play a leading role".

* * *

The Manager responsible for preparing the Company Financial Statements, Enrico Bosi, in accordance with paragraph 2 article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Law (Testo Unico della Finanza), herewith declares that the accounting information contained in this press release is consistent with the official documents, books and accounting records.

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €200 billion of assets under management (as of September 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts: