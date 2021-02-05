Log in
02/05 11:35:54 am
4.198 EUR   -0.99%
ANIMA Holding: January 2021 net inflows

02/05/2021 | 12:15pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: January 2021 net inflows

  • Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): -€123 million
  • Total AuM month-end over €193 billion

Milan, 5 February 2021

ANIMA Group recorded in January 2021 net outflows for around € 123 million (excluding Class I insurance).

At the end of January, total asset under management of ANIMA Group are in excess of € 193 billion, approximately €5 billion higher than the amount at the end of January 2020.

"Also in this first month of the year the retail segment remains affected by a feeling of uncertainty, despite the returns of our products recorded an excellent performance. The outlook for net flows remains nevertheless positive, considering the very high amount of liquidity in the current accounts of Italian financial institutions and the good trend of the institutional segment -less influenced by the uncertainties of the macroeconomic context caused by the prolongation of the emergency measures linked to the fight against the pandemic ", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding. "During the month, we also completed the first closing, for over 80 million euros, of the first private debt fund promoted and managed by Anima Alternative".

Net flows in €bn

Jan'21

2021YTD

2020YTD

2020 FY

Mutual funds and AIFs

-0.169

-0.169

-0.154

-1.122

Individual portfolios

0.046

0.046

0.206

1.760

TOTAL (ex Class I)

-0.123

-0.123

0.052

0.638

AuM in €bn

31.01.21

31.12.20

31.01.20

Mutual funds and AIFs

72.282

72.455

72.864

Individual portfolios

24.899

24.880

23.002

TOTAL (ex Class I)

97.181

97.335

95.866

Class I insurance mandates

96.428

96.988

92.926

TOTAL AUM

193.609

194.323

188.792

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with over €193 billion of assets under management (as of January 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian and foreign collective investment schemes and SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 17:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
