PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: January 2021 net inflows

Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): -€123 million

-€123 million Total AuM month-end over €193 billion

Milan, 5 February 2021

ANIMA Group recorded in January 2021 net outflows for around € 123 million (excluding Class I insurance).

At the end of January, total asset under management of ANIMA Group are in excess of € 193 billion, approximately €5 billion higher than the amount at the end of January 2020.

"Also in this first month of the year the retail segment remains affected by a feeling of uncertainty, despite the returns of our products recorded an excellent performance. The outlook for net flows remains nevertheless positive, considering the very high amount of liquidity in the current accounts of Italian financial institutions and the good trend of the institutional segment -less influenced by the uncertainties of the macroeconomic context caused by the prolongation of the emergency measures linked to the fight against the pandemic ", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding. "During the month, we also completed the first closing, for over 80 million euros, of the first private debt fund promoted and managed by Anima Alternative".

Net flows in €bn Jan'21 2021YTD 2020YTD 2020 FY Mutual funds and AIFs -0.169 -0.169 -0.154 -1.122 Individual portfolios 0.046 0.046 0.206 1.760 TOTAL (ex Class I) -0.123 -0.123 0.052 0.638 AuM in €bn 31.01.21 31.12.20 31.01.20 Mutual funds and AIFs 72.282 72.455 72.864 Individual portfolios 24.899 24.880 23.002 TOTAL (ex Class I) 97.181 97.335 95.866 Class I insurance mandates 96.428 96.988 92.926 TOTAL AUM 193.609 194.323 188.792

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with over €193 billion of assets under management (as of January 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian and foreign collective investment schemes and SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts: