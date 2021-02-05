PRESS RELEASE
ANIMA Holding: January 2021 net inflows
Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): -€123 million
Total AuM month-end over €193 billion
Milan, 5 February 2021
ANIMA Group recorded in January 2021 net outflows for around € 123 million (excluding Class I insurance).
At the end of January, total asset under management of ANIMA Group are in excess of € 193 billion, approximately €5 billion higher than the amount at the end of January 2020.
"Also in this first month of the year the retail segment remains affected by a feeling of uncertainty, despite the returns of our products recorded an excellent performance. The outlook for net flows remains nevertheless positive, considering the very high amount of liquidity in the current accounts of Italian financial institutions and the good trend of the institutional segment -less influenced by the uncertainties of the macroeconomic context caused by the prolongation of the emergency measures linked to the fight against the pandemic ", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding. "During the month, we also completed the first closing, for over 80 million euros, of the first private debt fund promoted and managed by Anima Alternative".
Net flows in €bn
Jan'21
2021YTD
2020YTD
2020 FY
Mutual funds and AIFs
-0.169
-0.169
-0.154
-1.122
Individual portfolios
0.046
0.046
0.206
1.760
TOTAL (ex Class I)
-0.123
-0.123
0.052
0.638
AuM in €bn
31.01.21
31.12.20
31.01.20
Mutual funds and AIFs
72.282
72.455
72.864
Individual portfolios
24.899
24.880
23.002
TOTAL (ex Class I)
97.181
97.335
95.866
Class I insurance mandates
96.428
96.988
92.926
TOTAL AUM
193.609
194.323
188.792
ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with over €193 billion of assets under management (as of January 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian and foreign collective investment schemes and SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it
Contacts:
Barabino & Partners
ANIMA - Investor relations
Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35
Tel. +39.02.63.536.226
Emma Ascani
Fabrizio Armone
e.ascani@barabino.it
fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it
