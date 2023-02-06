Advanced search
    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

(ANIM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:48:13 2023-02-06 am EST
4.166 EUR   +0.24%
Anima Holding : January 2023 net inflows
PU
ANIMA Holding: January 2023 net inflows

02/06/2023 | 03:20am EST
PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: January 2023 net inflows

  • Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): €34 million
  • Total month-end AuM: €182 billion

Milan, 6 February 2023

ANIMA Group recorded in January 2023 net inflows for €34 million (excluding Class I insurance). At the end of the month, total assets under management of ANIMA Group exceed €182 billion.

"2023 starts with limited net new money, in line with the trend of past months, influenced more by monthly fluctuations linked to the life cycle of products launched or at the maturity than by negative returns on the main asset classes", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding; "Despite a 2.8% positive start for our portfolio management in January (weighted average performance for mutual funds), we continue to see a cautious customers' attitude but we are still satisfied with a solid commercial trend with growth prospects for this year, especially if we see a stabilization of the markets and in particular of the expectations related to the level of interest rates".

Net flows in €bn

01/23

2023YTD

2022 FY

Mutual funds and AIFs

0.130

0.130

0.482

Individual portfolios

-0.096

-0.096

1.123

TOTAL (ex Class I)

0.034

0.034

1.605

AuM in €bn

31.01.23

31.12.22

31.01.22

Mutual funds and AIFs

72.651

70.650

77.482

Individual portfolios

28.616

27.918

30.157

TOTAL (ex Class I)

101.267

98.568

107.639

Class I insurance mandates

81.160

78.605

94.059

TOTAL AUM

182.427

177.174

201.698

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €177 billion of assets under management (as of December 2022). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 08:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
