ANIMA Holding: January 2023 net inflows
-
Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): €34 million
-
Total month-end AuM: €182 billion
Milan, 6 February 2023
ANIMA Group recorded in January 2023 net inflows for €34 million (excluding Class I insurance). At the end of the month, total assets under management of ANIMA Group exceed €182 billion.
"2023 starts with limited net new money, in line with the trend of past months, influenced more by monthly fluctuations linked to the life cycle of products launched or at the maturity than by negative returns on the main asset classes", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding; "Despite a 2.8% positive start for our portfolio management in January (weighted average performance for mutual funds), we continue to see a cautious customers' attitude but we are still satisfied with a solid commercial trend with growth prospects for this year, especially if we see a stabilization of the markets and in particular of the expectations related to the level of interest rates".
|
Net flows in €bn
|
01/23
|
2023YTD
|
2022 FY
|
|
|
Mutual funds and AIFs
|
0.130
|
0.130
|
0.482
|
|
Individual portfolios
|
-0.096
|
-0.096
|
1.123
|
|
TOTAL (ex Class I)
|
0.034
|
0.034
|
1.605
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AuM in €bn
|
31.01.23
|
31.12.22
|
31.01.22
|
|
Mutual funds and AIFs
|
72.651
|
70.650
|
77.482
|
|
Individual portfolios
|
28.616
|
27.918
|
30.157
|
|
TOTAL (ex Class I)
|
101.267
|
98.568
|
107.639
|
Class I insurance mandates
|
81.160
|
78.605
|
94.059
|
|
TOTAL AUM
|
182.427
|
177.174
|
201.698
ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €177 billion of assets under management (as of December 2022). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.
For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it
