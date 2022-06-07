PRESS RELEASE
ANIMA Holding: May 2022 net inflows
Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): €16 million
Total AuM month-end around €188 billion
Milan,7 June 2022
ANIMA Group recorded in May 2022 net inflows for €16 million (excluding Class I insurance), for a total amount year to date in excess of €1.1 billion.
At the end of May, total assets under management of ANIMA Group reached €188 billion.
"The month of May registered positive flows even in a clearly challenging macro context, characterized by a negative newsflow that affects, in the short term, the investment decisions of customers. This is not affecting the medium- long term trend which remains positive, also due to the persistence of high a inflation scenario, which constitutes a further increase in the cost/opportunity of inactive liquidity on current accounts", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding".
Net flows in €bn
05/22
2022YTD
2021 FY
Mutual funds and AIFs
-0.063
0.463
2.117
Individual portfolios
0.078
0.665
3.955
TOTAL (ex Class I)
0.016
1.128
6.072
AuM in €bn
31.05.22
31.12.21
31.05.21
Mutual funds and AIFs
74.195
78.530
74.062
Individual portfolios
29.086
30.789
26.364
TOTAL (ex Class I)
103.281
109.320
100.425
Class I insurance mandates
84.481
94.672
94.989
TOTAL AUM
187.762
203.991
195.415
ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €197 billion of assets under management (as of March 2022). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.
For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it
Contacts:
Barabino & Partners
ANIMA - Investor relations
Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35
Tel. +39.02.63.536.226
Emma Ascani
Fabrizio Armone
e.ascani@barabino.it
fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it
Disclaimer
