ANIMA Holding: May 2022 net inflows

Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): €16 million

Total AuM month-end around €188 billion

Milan,7 June 2022

ANIMA Group recorded in May 2022 net inflows for €16 million (excluding Class I insurance), for a total amount year to date in excess of €1.1 billion.

At the end of May, total assets under management of ANIMA Group reached €188 billion.

"The month of May registered positive flows even in a clearly challenging macro context, characterized by a negative newsflow that affects, in the short term, the investment decisions of customers. This is not affecting the medium- long term trend which remains positive, also due to the persistence of high a inflation scenario, which constitutes a further increase in the cost/opportunity of inactive liquidity on current accounts", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding".

Net flows in €bn 05/22 2022YTD 2021 FY Mutual funds and AIFs -0.063 0.463 2.117 Individual portfolios 0.078 0.665 3.955 TOTAL (ex Class I) 0.016 1.128 6.072 AuM in €bn 31.05.22 31.12.21 31.05.21 Mutual funds and AIFs 74.195 78.530 74.062 Individual portfolios 29.086 30.789 26.364 TOTAL (ex Class I) 103.281 109.320 100.425 Class I insurance mandates 84.481 94.672 94.989 TOTAL AUM 187.762 203.991 195.415

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €197 billion of assets under management (as of March 2022). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

