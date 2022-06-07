Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Anima Holding S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

(ANIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06/07 03:18:17 am EDT
4.399 EUR   -0.38%
ANIMA Holding: May 2022 net inflows

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: May 2022 net inflows

  • Net inflows (excl. Class I insurance): €16 million
  • Total AuM month-end around €188 billion

Milan,7 June 2022

ANIMA Group recorded in May 2022 net inflows for €16 million (excluding Class I insurance), for a total amount year to date in excess of €1.1 billion.

At the end of May, total assets under management of ANIMA Group reached €188 billion.

"The month of May registered positive flows even in a clearly challenging macro context, characterized by a negative newsflow that affects, in the short term, the investment decisions of customers. This is not affecting the medium- long term trend which remains positive, also due to the persistence of high a inflation scenario, which constitutes a further increase in the cost/opportunity of inactive liquidity on current accounts", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding".

Net flows in €bn

05/22

2022YTD

2021 FY

Mutual funds and AIFs

-0.063

0.463

2.117

Individual portfolios

0.078

0.665

3.955

TOTAL (ex Class I)

0.016

1.128

6.072

AuM in €bn

31.05.22

31.12.21

31.05.21

Mutual funds and AIFs

74.195

78.530

74.062

Individual portfolios

29.086

30.789

26.364

TOTAL (ex Class I)

103.281

109.320

100.425

Class I insurance mandates

84.481

94.672

94.989

TOTAL AUM

187.762

203.991

195.415

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €197 billion of assets under management (as of March 2022). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 364 M 389 M 389 M
Net income 2022 139 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2022 367 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 4,72%
Capitalization 1 407 M 1 505 M 1 505 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,88x
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Anima Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,42 €
Average target price 5,19 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Davide Sosio Group Chief Financial Officer & Director-HR
Livio Raimondi Chairman
Filippo di Naro Investments Director
Francesca Pasinelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.-1.65%1 505
BLACKSTONE INC.-6.21%85 033
KKR & CO. INC.-24.15%32 783
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-12.54%18 951
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-27.63%14 369
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-20.04%13 228