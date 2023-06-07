PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: May 2023 net inflows

Net inflows into managed assets: €63million

Total month-end AuM: €183 billion

Milan, 7 June 2023

ANIMA Group recorded in May 2023 net inflows for managed assets by €63 million. At the end of the month, total assets under management exceed €183 billion.

"In line with last month, in May net flows remain in positive territory, albeit in a continuing context of high caution and risk aversion", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding; "The rotation of investments towards solutions characterized by a greater weighting of the bond component, not only Govies, brings us ever more rapidly towards an overall asset mix consistent with the needs and investment approach of our customer base".

Net flows in €bn 04/23 2023YTD 2022 FY Mutual funds and AIFs 0.195 0.256 0.463 Individual portfolios -0.132 -0.674 0.665 TOTAL (ex Class I) 0.063 -0.418 1.128 Class I insurance mandates -0.062 0.328 -0.251 TOTAL INFLOWS 0.000 -0.090 0.878 AuM in €bn 31.05.23 31.12.22 31.05.22 Mutual funds and AIFs 72.935 70.650 74.195 Individual portfolios 28.183 27.918 29.086 TOTAL (ex Class I) 101.118 98.568 103.281 Class I insurance mandates 82.154 78.605 84.481 TOTAL AUM 183.272 177.174 187.762

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with over €182 billion of assets under management (as of March 2023). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

