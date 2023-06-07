Advanced search
    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

(ANIM)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  03:36:57 2023-06-07 am EDT
3.390 EUR   -0.29%
Anima Holding : May 2023 net inflows
PU
Anima Holding net inflows in May positive by EUR63 million
AN
Futures in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
ANIMA Holding: May 2023 net inflows

06/07/2023 | 03:32am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: May 2023 net inflows

  • Net inflows into managed assets: €63million
  • Total month-end AuM: €183 billion

Milan, 7 June 2023

ANIMA Group recorded in May 2023 net inflows for managed assets by €63 million. At the end of the month, total assets under management exceed €183 billion.

"In line with last month, in May net flows remain in positive territory, albeit in a continuing context of high caution and risk aversion", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding; "The rotation of investments towards solutions characterized by a greater weighting of the bond component, not only Govies, brings us ever more rapidly towards an overall asset mix consistent with the needs and investment approach of our customer base".

Net flows in €bn

04/23

2023YTD

2022 FY

Mutual funds and AIFs

0.195

0.256

0.463

Individual portfolios

-0.132

-0.674

0.665

TOTAL (ex Class I)

0.063

-0.418

1.128

Class I insurance mandates

-0.062

0.328

-0.251

TOTAL INFLOWS

0.000

-0.090

0.878

AuM in €bn

31.05.23

31.12.22

31.05.22

Mutual funds and AIFs

72.935

70.650

74.195

Individual portfolios

28.183

27.918

29.086

TOTAL (ex Class I)

101.118

98.568

103.281

Class I insurance mandates

82.154

78.605

84.481

TOTAL AUM

183.272

177.174

187.762

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with over €182 billion of assets under management (as of March 2023). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 07:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 346 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2023 130 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2023 448 M 478 M 478 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,75x
Yield 2023 6,92%
Capitalization 1 039 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
EV / Sales 2024 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 87,6%
