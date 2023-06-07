PRESS RELEASE
ANIMA Holding: May 2023 net inflows
-
Net inflows into managed assets: €63million
-
Total month-end AuM: €183 billion
Milan, 7 June 2023
ANIMA Group recorded in May 2023 net inflows for managed assets by €63 million. At the end of the month, total assets under management exceed €183 billion.
"In line with last month, in May net flows remain in positive territory, albeit in a continuing context of high caution and risk aversion", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding; "The rotation of investments towards solutions characterized by a greater weighting of the bond component, not only Govies, brings us ever more rapidly towards an overall asset mix consistent with the needs and investment approach of our customer base".
|
Net flows in €bn
|
04/23
|
2023YTD
|
2022 FY
|
|
|
Mutual funds and AIFs
|
0.195
|
0.256
|
0.463
|
|
Individual portfolios
|
-0.132
|
-0.674
|
0.665
|
|
TOTAL (ex Class I)
|
0.063
|
-0.418
|
1.128
|
|
Class I insurance mandates
|
-0.062
|
0.328
|
-0.251
|
|
TOTAL INFLOWS
|
0.000
|
-0.090
|
0.878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AuM in €bn
|
31.05.23
|
31.12.22
|
31.05.22
|
|
Mutual funds and AIFs
|
72.935
|
70.650
|
74.195
|
|
Individual portfolios
|
28.183
|
27.918
|
29.086
|
|
TOTAL (ex Class I)
|
101.118
|
98.568
|
103.281
|
Class I insurance mandates
|
82.154
|
78.605
|
84.481
|
|
TOTAL AUM
|
183.272
|
177.174
|
187.762
* * *
ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with over €182 billion of assets under management (as of March 2023). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it
Contacts:
|
Barabino & Partners
|
ANIMA - Investor relations
|
Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35
|
Tel. +39.02.63.536.226
|
Emma Ascani
|
Fabrizio Armone
|
e.ascani@barabino.it
|
fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it
Disclaimer
Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 07:31:00 UTC.