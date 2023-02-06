Anima Holding, January inflows of EUR34 million

(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa reported Monday that the group's net inflows of assets under management -- excluding Branch I insurance proxies -- in January 2023 were a positive EUR34.0 million.

At the end of January, the group's total assets under management thus stood at more than EUR182.43 billion, down from EUR201.70 billion recorded as of January 31, 2022.

"The year 2023 opens with a low inflows figure, in line with the trend of the past months, influenced more by fluctuations on a monthly basis related to the life cycle of launched or end-of-life products than by negative returns of the main asset classes," commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of Anima Holding.

"As of today, despite a positive start for our managements in January of 2.8 percent, we still see a cautious attitude from clients but we remain satisfied with a solid business performance with good growth prospects for the current year, especially if we see a stabilization of the markets and in particular expectations related to the interest rate environment," he concluded.

Anima Holding on Friday closed in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR4.16 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.