  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Anima Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

(ANIM)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:19 2023-02-03 am EST
4.156 EUR   +0.10%
01:42aAnima Holding, January inflows of EUR34 million
AN
02/03Mib down; Pirelli ends bullish
AN
01/30Anima Holding takes over own shares for EUR2 million
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anima Holding, January inflows of EUR34 million

02/06/2023 | 01:42am EST
(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa reported Monday that the group's net inflows of assets under management -- excluding Branch I insurance proxies -- in January 2023 were a positive EUR34.0 million.

At the end of January, the group's total assets under management thus stood at more than EUR182.43 billion, down from EUR201.70 billion recorded as of January 31, 2022.

"The year 2023 opens with a low inflows figure, in line with the trend of the past months, influenced more by fluctuations on a monthly basis related to the life cycle of launched or end-of-life products than by negative returns of the main asset classes," commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of Anima Holding.

"As of today, despite a positive start for our managements in January of 2.8 percent, we still see a cautious attitude from clients but we remain satisfied with a solid business performance with good growth prospects for the current year, especially if we see a stabilization of the markets and in particular expectations related to the interest rate environment," he concluded.

Anima Holding on Friday closed in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR4.16 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 342 M 371 M 371 M
Net income 2022 120 M 130 M 130 M
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 1,09 M 1,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 4,42%
Capitalization 1 349 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,94x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 84,2%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Davide Sosio Group Chief Financial Officer & Director-HR
Livio Raimondi Chairman
Filippo di Naro Investments Director
Francesca Pasinelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.11.06%1 464
BLACKSTONE INC.30.92%68 989
KKR & CO. INC.23.12%49 213
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.15.07%42 006
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.73%18 742
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.26.12%16 647