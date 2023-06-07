Anima Holding net inflows in May positive by EUR63 million

(Alliance News) - Anima Group's net inflows of assets under management in May 2023 were positive by EUR63 million. At the end of May, total assets under management of the Anima Group stood at more than EUR183 billion.

Alessandro Melzi d'Eril - chief executive officer of Anima Holding - commented, "In line with what was achieved last month, inflows in May remain in positive territory, albeit in a continuing context of great caution and risk aversion."

"The rotation of investments toward solutions characterized by a greater weight of the bond component, not only government bonds, brings us increasingly back to a portfolio mix consistent with the needs and investment approach of our type of clientele."

