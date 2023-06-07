Advanced search
    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

(ANIM)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-06-06 am EDT
3.400 EUR    0.00%
Anima Holding net inflows in May positive by EUR63 million
AN
05/10Futures in green; wait for U.S. inflation
AN
05/09Mib falls over 27,300; purchases on Banco BPM
AN
Anima Holding net inflows in May positive by EUR63 million

06/07/2023 | 01:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - Anima Group's net inflows of assets under management in May 2023 were positive by EUR63 million. At the end of May, total assets under management of the Anima Group stood at more than EUR183 billion.

Alessandro Melzi d'Eril - chief executive officer of Anima Holding - commented, "In line with what was achieved last month, inflows in May remain in positive territory, albeit in a continuing context of great caution and risk aversion."

"The rotation of investments toward solutions characterized by a greater weight of the bond component, not only government bonds, brings us increasingly back to a portfolio mix consistent with the needs and investment approach of our type of clientele."

Anima Holding closed Tuesday's session

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 346 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2023 130 M 139 M 139 M
Net Debt 2023 448 M 478 M 478 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,75x
Yield 2023 6,92%
Capitalization 1 039 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
EV / Sales 2024 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Anima Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,40 €
Average target price 4,45 €
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Davide Sosio Group Chief Financial Officer & Director-HR
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Filippo di Naro Investments Director
Karen Sylvie Nahum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.-9.14%1 111
BLACKSTONE INC.15.27%60 384
KKR & CO. INC.15.47%46 649
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.69%17 213
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION33.62%16 221
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-2.43%12 542
