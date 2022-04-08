Anima S p A : "LTIP 2021-2023" Compensation Plan based on financial instruments - Update

PRESS RELEASE

"LTIP 2021-2023" Compensation Plan based on financial instruments - Update

Milan, 8 April 2022 - Anima Holding S.p.A. (ANIM.IM) discloses, pursuant to art. 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, an update concerning the "LTIP 2021-23" compensation plan based on financial instruments ("the Plan").

The terms and conditions of the Plan are described in the information document, drawn up pursuant to art. 84-bis, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation and in compliance with Scheme no. 7 of Annex 3A and available on the company's website.

The table pursuant to no. 1 Scheme n. 7 of Annex 3A to the Issuers' Regulation is attached to this press release.

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with more than €197 billion of assets under management (as of March 2022). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian and foreign collective investment schemes and SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Barabino & Partners ANIMA - Investor relations Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35 Tel. +39.02.63.536.226 Emma Ascani Fabrizio Armone e.ascani@barabino.it fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

COMPENSATION PLAN BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Long Term Incentive Plan 2021-2023

Chart n. 1, Scheme 7 of Annex 3A Regulation n. 11971/1999

Name and Surname or category Title CHART 1 Financial instrument different from stock options Section 2 Newly assigned instruments based on the decision of X Board of director proposal for the shareholders' meeting X The corporate body responsible for executing the shareholders' meeting resolution (1) Date of shareholders' resolution Description of instruments Number of assigned financial instruments Date of allocation Purchase price of instruments Market price at the date of allocation Vesting period Alessandro Melzi d'Eril CEO and General Manager of Anima Holding S.p.A. and Anima SGR S.p.A. and Chairman of the Board of Anima Alternative SGR S.p.A. 31-03-21 Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share 595,347 31-03-21 Free of charge €4.392 From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders' meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023 Alessandro Melzi d'Eril CEO and General Manager of Anima Holding S.p.A. and Anima SGR S.p.A. and Chairman of the Board of Anima Alternative SGR S.p.A. 31-03-21 Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share 595,347 31-03-21 Free of charge €4.392 From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders' meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024 Alessandro Melzi d'Eril CEO and General Manager of Anima Holding S.p.A. and Anima SGR S.p.A. and Chairman of the Board of Anima Alternative SGR S.p.A. 31-03-21 Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share 595,346 31-03-21 Free of charge €4.392 From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders' meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025