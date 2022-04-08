Log in
04/06ANIMA HOLDING : March 2022 net inflows
PU
04/04ANIMA S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares under the buy-back plan
PU
03/31ANIMA HOLDING : Shareholders' Meeting
PU
Anima S p A : "LTIP 2021-2023" Compensation Plan based on financial instruments - Update

04/08/2022 | 11:30am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

"LTIP 2021-2023" Compensation Plan based on financial instruments - Update

Milan, 8 April 2022 - Anima Holding S.p.A. (ANIM.IM) discloses, pursuant to art. 84-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, an update concerning the "LTIP 2021-23" compensation plan based on financial instruments ("the Plan").

The terms and conditions of the Plan are described in the information document, drawn up pursuant to art. 84-bis, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation and in compliance with Scheme no. 7 of Annex 3A and available on the company's website.

The table pursuant to no. 1 Scheme n. 7 of Annex 3A to the Issuers' Regulation is attached to this press release.

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with more than €197 billion of assets under management (as of March 2022). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian and foreign collective investment schemes and SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

COMPENSATION PLAN BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Long Term Incentive Plan 2021-2023

Chart n. 1, Scheme 7 of Annex 3A Regulation n. 11971/1999

Name and Surname or category

Title

CHART 1

Financial instrument different from stock options

Section 2

Newly assigned instruments based on the decision of

X

Board of director proposal for the shareholders' meeting

X

The corporate body responsible for executing the shareholders' meeting resolution (1)

Date of shareholders'

resolution

Description of instruments

Number of assigned financial instruments

Date of allocation

Purchase price of instruments

Market price at the date of allocation

Vesting period

Alessandro Melzi d'Eril

CEO and General Manager of Anima Holding S.p.A. and Anima SGR S.p.A. and Chairman of the Board of Anima

Alternative SGR S.p.A.

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

595,347

31-03-21

Free of charge

€4.392

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023

Alessandro Melzi d'Eril

CEO and General Manager of Anima Holding S.p.A. and Anima SGR S.p.A. and Chairman of the Board of Anima

Alternative SGR S.p.A.

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

595,347

31-03-21

Free of charge

€4.392

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024

Alessandro Melzi d'Eril

CEO and General Manager of Anima Holding S.p.A. and Anima SGR S.p.A. and Chairman of the Board of Anima

Alternative SGR S.p.A.

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

595,346

31-03-21

Free of charge

€4.392

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025

Pierluigi Giverso

Director of Anima Asset

Management Ltd. and Anima Alternative SGR S.p.A.; Co-GM and Head of Business Development of

Anima Holding

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

297,674

31-03-21

Free of charge

€4.392

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023

Pierluigi Giverso

Director of Anima Asset

Management Ltd. and Anima Alternative SGR S.p.A.; Co-GM and Head of Business Development of

Anima Holding

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

297,673

31-03-21

Free of charge

€4.392

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024

Pierluigi Giverso

Director of Anima Asset

Management Ltd. and Anima Alternative SGR S.p.A.; Co-GM and Head of Business Development of

Anima Holding

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

297,673

31-03-21

Free of charge

€4.392

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025

Davide Sosio

Director of Anima Asset Management Ltd. and Group CFO &

HR Director of Anima Holding-

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

227,633

31-03-21

Free of charge

€4.392

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023

Davide Sosio

Director of Anima Asset Management Ltd. and Group CFO &

HR Director of Anima Holding

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

227,633

31-03-21

Free of charge

€4.392

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024

Davide Sosio

Director of Anima Asset Management Ltd. and Group CFO &

HR Director of Anima Holding

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

227,632

31-03-21

Free of charge

€4.392

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025

Philippe Minard

CEO and CIO of Anima Alternative

SGR S.p.A.

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

66,667

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023

Philippe Minard

CEO and CIO of Anima Alternative

SGR S.p.A.

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

66,667

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024

Philippe Minard

CEO and CIO of Anima Alternative

SGR S.p.A.

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

66,666

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025

Andrea Cappuccio

Director and Deputy CIO of Anima

Alternative SGR S.p.A.

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

56,667

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023

Andrea Cappuccio

Director and Deputy CIO of Anima

Alternative SGR S.p.A.

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

56,667

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024

Andrea Cappuccio

Director and Deputy CIO of Anima

Alternative SGR S.p.A.

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

56,666

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025

Agostino Ricucci

Director and General Manager of Anima Asset Management Ltd

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

31,667

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023

Agostino Ricucci

Director and General Manager of Anima Asset Management Ltd

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

31,667

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024

Agostino Ricucci

Director and General Manager of Anima Asset Management Ltd

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

31,666

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025

Other beneficiaries (47)

Managers and employees of the listed company and its subsidiarie

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

2,074,387

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023

Other beneficiaries (19)

Managers and employees of the listed company and its subsidiarie

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

1,469,104

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024

Other beneficiaries (19)

Managers and employees of the listed company and its subsidiarie

31-03-21

Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share

1,469,110

25-05-21

Free of charge

€4.271

From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'

meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
