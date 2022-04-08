Anima S p A : "LTIP 2021-2023" Compensation Plan based on financial instruments - Update

|
Name and Surname or category
|
Title
|
CHART 1
|
Financial instrument different from stock options
|
Section 2
|
Newly assigned instruments based on the decision of
|
|
X
|
Board of director proposal for the shareholders' meeting
|
|
X
|
The corporate body responsible for executing the shareholders' meeting resolution (1)
|
|
Date of shareholders'
resolution
|
Description of instruments
|
Number of assigned financial instruments
|
Date of allocation
|
Purchase price of instruments
|
Market price at the date of allocation
|
Vesting period
|
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril
|
CEO and General Manager of Anima Holding S.p.A. and Anima SGR S.p.A. and Chairman of the Board of Anima
Alternative SGR S.p.A.
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
595,347
|
31-03-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.392
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023
|
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril
|
CEO and General Manager of Anima Holding S.p.A. and Anima SGR S.p.A. and Chairman of the Board of Anima
Alternative SGR S.p.A.
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
595,347
|
31-03-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.392
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024
|
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril
|
CEO and General Manager of Anima Holding S.p.A. and Anima SGR S.p.A. and Chairman of the Board of Anima
Alternative SGR S.p.A.
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
595,346
|
31-03-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.392
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025
|
Pierluigi Giverso
|
Director of Anima Asset
Management Ltd. and Anima Alternative SGR S.p.A.; Co-GM and Head of Business Development of
Anima Holding
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
297,674
|
31-03-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.392
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023
|
Pierluigi Giverso
|
Director of Anima Asset
Management Ltd. and Anima Alternative SGR S.p.A.; Co-GM and Head of Business Development of
Anima Holding
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
297,673
|
31-03-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.392
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024
|
Pierluigi Giverso
|
Director of Anima Asset
Management Ltd. and Anima Alternative SGR S.p.A.; Co-GM and Head of Business Development of
Anima Holding
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
297,673
|
31-03-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.392
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025
|
Davide Sosio
|
Director of Anima Asset Management Ltd. and Group CFO &
HR Director of Anima Holding-
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
227,633
|
31-03-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.392
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023
|
Davide Sosio
|
Director of Anima Asset Management Ltd. and Group CFO &
HR Director of Anima Holding
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
227,633
|
31-03-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.392
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024
|
Davide Sosio
|
Director of Anima Asset Management Ltd. and Group CFO &
HR Director of Anima Holding
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
227,632
|
31-03-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.392
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025
|
Philippe Minard
|
CEO and CIO of Anima Alternative
SGR S.p.A.
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
66,667
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023
|
Philippe Minard
|
CEO and CIO of Anima Alternative
SGR S.p.A.
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
66,667
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024
|
Philippe Minard
|
CEO and CIO of Anima Alternative
SGR S.p.A.
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
66,666
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025
|
Andrea Cappuccio
|
Director and Deputy CIO of Anima
Alternative SGR S.p.A.
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
56,667
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023
|
Andrea Cappuccio
|
Director and Deputy CIO of Anima
Alternative SGR S.p.A.
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
56,667
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024
|
Andrea Cappuccio
|
Director and Deputy CIO of Anima
Alternative SGR S.p.A.
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
56,666
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025
|
Agostino Ricucci
|
Director and General Manager of Anima Asset Management Ltd
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
31,667
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023
|
Agostino Ricucci
|
Director and General Manager of Anima Asset Management Ltd
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
31,667
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024
|
Agostino Ricucci
|
Director and General Manager of Anima Asset Management Ltd
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
31,666
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025
|
Other beneficiaries (47)
|
Managers and employees of the listed company and its subsidiarie
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
2,074,387
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2023
|
Other beneficiaries (19)
|
Managers and employees of the listed company and its subsidiarie
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
1,469,104
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2024
|
Other beneficiaries (19)
|
Managers and employees of the listed company and its subsidiarie
|
31-03-21
|
Free subscription rights for Anima Holding share
|
1,469,110
|
25-05-21
|
Free of charge
|
€4.271
|
From the date of allocation until the date of the shareholders'
meeting approving Anima Holding financial statements as of 31/12/2025