Anima S p A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares under the buy-back plan

REPORT ON THE PURCHASE OF TREASURY SHARES UNDER THE BUY-BACK PLAN OF ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

Milan, 18 October 2021 - With reference to the share buy-back plan authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting held on March 31st, 2021, whose start was announced to the market on October 4th, 2021, based on the information provided by the authorised intermediary Intermonte SIM S.p.A. (Identity code: INTSITM1), ANIMA Holding S.p.A. announces it purchased on the Milan Stock Exchange's Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) in the period specified below an amount of treasury shares for an average price and a total amount reported in aggregate form in the following table:

Date Number of ordinary Average price Total Amount shares purchased (Euro) (Euro) 11 October 2021 143,359 4.3222 619,630.00 12 October 2021 100,000 4.3898 438,984.80 13 October 2021 130,000 4.4769 581,997.39 14 October 2021 120,000 4.4508 534,098.76 15 October 2021 121,567 4.4900 545,830.72 Total 614,926 4.4259 2,720,541.67

The details of all the purchase transactions carried out in the period indicated above are reported in the following pages.

Following the purchases announced today and the treasury shares previously held by the company, ANIMA Holding S.p.A. holds no. 11,792,817 treasury shares equal to approximately 3,20% of its share capital.

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with ca. €200 billion of assets under management (as of September 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian and foreign collective investment schemes and SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

