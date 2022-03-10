Anima S p A : Resolutions adopted regarding the partial demerger of Anima SGR S.P.A., related to the entire stake held in Anima Asset Management LTD, in favour of Anima Holding S.p.A.

PRESS RELEASE

RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED REGARDING THE PARTIAL DEMERGER OF ANIMA SGR S.P.A., RELATED TO THE ENTIRE STAKE HELD IN ANIMA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IN FAVOUR OF ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

Milan, March 10th, 2022 - Following the communication to the market of February 3, 2022, today the Boards of Directors of ANIMA Holding S.p.A. ("Anima Holding") and of its subsidiary Anima SGR S.p.A. ("Anima SGR") adopted the resolutions regarding the partial demerger of Anima SGR, related to the entire stake held in Anima Asset Management Ltd, in favour of Anima Holding pursuant to Art. 2505 second paragraph of the Italian Civil Code. It is expected that the demerger deed will be executed in May 2022.

The minutes of Anima Holding's and Anima SGR's Board of Directors' resolutions will be made available to the public according to the terms and conditions provided for by the applicable law.

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €204 billion of assets under management (as of December 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

