    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

(ANIM)
Anima S p A : Resolutions adopted regarding the partial demerger of Anima SGR S.P.A., related to the entire stake held in Anima Asset Management LTD, in favour of Anima Holding S.p.A.

03/10/2022 | 10:54am EST
PRESS RELEASE

RESOLUTIONS ADOPTED REGARDING THE PARTIAL DEMERGER OF ANIMA SGR S.P.A., RELATED TO THE ENTIRE STAKE HELD IN ANIMA ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, IN FAVOUR OF ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

Milan, March 10th, 2022 - Following the communication to the market of February 3, 2022, today the Boards of Directors of ANIMA Holding S.p.A. ("Anima Holding") and of its subsidiary Anima SGR S.p.A. ("Anima SGR") adopted the resolutions regarding the partial demerger of Anima SGR, related to the entire stake held in Anima Asset Management Ltd, in favour of Anima Holding pursuant to Art. 2505 second paragraph of the Italian Civil Code. It is expected that the demerger deed will be executed in May 2022.

The minutes of Anima Holding's and Anima SGR's Board of Directors' resolutions will be made available to the public according to the terms and conditions provided for by the applicable law.

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €204 billion of assets under management (as of December 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 15:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 463 M 513 M 513 M
Net income 2021 224 M 248 M 248 M
Net cash 2021 22,7 M 25,1 M 25,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,78x
Yield 2021 8,42%
Capitalization 1 259 M 1 394 M 1 394 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,24x
Nbr of Employees 315
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Anima Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,65 €
Average target price 5,44 €
Spread / Average Target 49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Davide Sosio Group Chief Financial Officer & Director-HR
Livio Raimondi Chairman
Filippo di Naro Investments Director
Francesca Pasinelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.-18.66%1 394
BLACKSTONE INC.-10.24%78 126
KKR & CO. INC.-26.21%32 495
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-12.64%20 327
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-20.82%15 489
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-14.78%14 331