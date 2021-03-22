Anima S p A : New 5 years renewable partnership in asset management with Banca Valsabbina

Press release

ANIMA Sgr and Banca Valsabbina sign a 5 years partnership in asset management

• The objective of the agreement is to assist Banca Valsabbina in the development of wealth management

• The partnership foresees that ANIMA and Banca Valsabbina cooperate in an en-hanced form in the marketing and commercial activities on the bank's 70 branches

Milan, 22 March 2021 - ANIMA Sgr and Banca Valsabbina signed a 5 years, renewable partnership agreement in the asset management sector.

The agreement is part of the ANIMA Group's strategy to strengthen investments in distribution partners with greater growth potential and aims at further developing wealth management activities in cooperation with the Bank.

The partnership foresees that ANIMA can support certain marketing and commercial activities on the 70 branches of the Bank, headquartered in Brescia, in support of the placement activity, with particular attention for the training made by ANIMA through its "Accademia Anima" for an enhanced professionalization of the Bank's relationship managers.

Banca Valsabbina, founded in 1898, is a joint stock cooperative company; today it has 70 branches mainly in Lombardy, and manages assets for almost 10 billion euros.

"The agreement with Banca Valsabbina confirms ANIMA's ability to create value for its partner net-works, through an offer capable of integrating reliable products and innovative solutions with market intelligence services to support placement as well as guaranteeing high-level training activities, which is increasingly strategic to create value for customers-investors", comments Fabrizio Carenini, Head of Banking Networks at ANIMA. "We are very pleased to be chosen as one of Banca Valsabbina's main reference partners in the asset management sector".

"Banca Valsabbina was pleased to sign the partnership agreement with Anima SGR, an operator that supports our bank in the management of customers' savings", comments Hermes Bianchetti, Head of the Business Division at Banca Valsabbina. "The partnership represents for us an important evo-lution towards greater diversification of the offer and better personalization of investment products and services aimed at increasingly aware customers who need financial solutions suited to their needs."

* * *

ANIMA

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €194 billion of assets under man-agement (as of December 2020). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowa-days offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed

of Italian and foreign collective investment schemes and SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

BANCA VALSABBINA

Banca Valsabbina is a joint-stock cooperative company, founded in 1898. It is the main "Popolare" Bank in the Brescia area and for over one hundred and twenty years has supported the growth and economic development of the area, acting both for families, artisans and SMEs. It operates through a network of 70 branches: 46 in the province of Brescia, 8 in the province of Verona and 16 among those in Bergamo, Bologna, Mantua, Milan, Modena, Monza-Brianza, Padua, Reggio Emilia, Turin, Trento, Treviso, Vicenza and Cesena. It employs around 690 people, manages assets worth almost 10 billion euros and boasts solid capital position, with a CET 1 Ratio of around 16%.

Contacts: