Anima S p A : Successful placement of a bond for euro 300 million

PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A. SUCCESSFULLY PLACES A BOND FOR EURO 300 MILLION

Milan, April 15, 2021 - ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (the "Company") hereby announces the placement of a non-convertible senior unsecured bond, for a nominal amount equal to Euro 300 million, with a 7 year tenor, reserved to qualified investors in Italy and abroad, excluding the United States as well as other selected countries (the "Notes"). Investors' demand for the Notes covered the book almost 3x.

The Notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.408% and will bear an annual fixed interest rate equal to 1.50%. The settlement date is expected to be April 22, 2021.

A formal request will be made for admission to trading for the Notes on the multilateral trading facility, as defined under Directive (EU) 2014/65 (MTF) "Global Exchange Market", managed by Euronext Dublin.

A rating equal to BBB- is expected to be assigned by Fitch Ratings Ireland Limited to the Notes.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for the Company's general corporate purposes, including the reduction of the existing bank debt.

Banca Akros S.p.A., BNP Paribas, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., MPS Capital Services Banca per le Imprese S.p.A. and UniCredit Bank AG acted as Joint Lead Managers.

With respect to the Company, this transaction qualifies as a related party transaction for smaller amounts (due to the fact that Banca Akros S.p.A. belongs to the Banco BPM Group, the parent company of which holds, as of today, 19.385% of the Company's share capital) and is therefore exempted from the application of the internal procedure for related party transactions.

