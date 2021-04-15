Log in
Anima S p A : Successful placement of a bond for euro 300 million

04/15/2021 | 12:44pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A. SUCCESSFULLY PLACES A BOND FOR EURO 300 MILLION

Milan, April 15, 2021 - ANIMA Holding S.p.A. (the "Company") hereby announces the placement of a non-convertible senior unsecured bond, for a nominal amount equal to Euro 300 million, with a 7 year tenor, reserved to qualified investors in Italy and abroad, excluding the United States as well as other selected countries (the "Notes"). Investors' demand for the Notes covered the book almost 3x.

The Notes will be issued at a price equal to 99.408% and will bear an annual fixed interest rate equal to 1.50%. The settlement date is expected to be April 22, 2021.

A formal request will be made for admission to trading for the Notes on the multilateral trading facility, as defined under Directive (EU) 2014/65 (MTF) "Global Exchange Market", managed by Euronext Dublin.

A rating equal to BBB- is expected to be assigned by Fitch Ratings Ireland Limited to the Notes.

The proceeds from the Notes issuance will be used for the Company's general corporate purposes, including the reduction of the existing bank debt.

Banca Akros S.p.A., BNP Paribas, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., MPS Capital Services Banca per le Imprese S.p.A. and UniCredit Bank AG acted as Joint Lead Managers.

* * *

With respect to the Company, this transaction qualifies as a related party transaction for smaller amounts (due to the fact that Banca Akros S.p.A. belongs to the Banco BPM Group, the parent company of which holds, as of today, 19.385% of the Company's share capital) and is therefore exempted from the application of the internal procedure for related party transactions.

MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of each manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to MiFID II is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

UK MIFIR PRODUCT GOVERNANCE / PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS AND ECPS ONLY TARGET MARKET - Solely for the purposes of the manufacturer's product approval process, the target market assessment in respect of the Notes has led to the conclusion that: (i) the target market for the Notes is only eligible counterparties, as defined in the FCA Handbook Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and professional clients, as defined in Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("UK MiFIR"); and (ii) all channels for distribution of the Notes to eligible counterparties and professional clients are appropriate. Any person subsequently offering, selling or recommending the Notes (a "distributor") should take into consideration the manufacturer's target market assessment; however, a distributor subject to the FCA Handbook Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook (the "UK MiFIR Product Governance Rules") is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the Notes (by either adopting or refining the manufacturer's target market assessment) and determining appropriate distribution channels.

PRIIPS REGULATION / PROHIBITION OF SALES TO EEA RETAIL INVESTORS - This announcement is not

distributed and the Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area ("EEA"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point

  1. of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the EEA has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA may be unlawful under the PRIIPS Regulation.

PROHIBITION OF SALES TO UNITED KINGDOM RETAIL INVESTORS - This announcement is not distributed and the Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and therefore offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

This press release (including the information contained herein) does not constitute or form part of a public offering of financial products or an invitation for offers to purchase financial products and no offer for sale of such products will be made in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale is unlawful. Distribution of this press release may be prohibited in certain jurisdictions. This press release does not constitute an offer for sale of financial products in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such offer or sale is prohibited and may not be directly or indirectly published or distributed in such jurisdictions. The financial products referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered pursuant to the 1933 Securities Act of the United States of America, as subsequently amended; the said products may not be offered or sold in the United States of America without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute a public offering of financial products in Italy within the meaning set forth by Article 1, paragraph 1.t of Legislative Decree no. 58 dated 24 February 1998. The documentation related to the offering has not been/will not be subjected to approval by the Italian National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (CONSOB).

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with more than €195 billion of assets under management (as of March 2021). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of products and services available on the market. ANIMA's offering is composed of Italian and foreign collective investment schemes and SICAVs. The company also offers institutional and private pension funds, as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel. +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 16:43:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
