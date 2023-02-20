Anima bought back its own shares for more than EUR1 million

(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa on Monday reported that - in the days from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17 - it purchased 365,000 of its own shares.

The average price charged was EUR4.09, amounting to about EUR1.5 million.

The company thus holds just under 3 million treasury shares, or about 6.63 percent of its share capital.

Anima Holding on Monday closed 1.7 percent in the red at EUR4.15 per share.

