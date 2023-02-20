Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Anima Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

(ANIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:30 2023-02-20 am EST
4.148 EUR   -1.71%
12:54pAnima bought back its own shares for more than EUR1 million
AN
12:00pMib down; Biorea bullish with aucap start
AN
02/17Mib futures down; strength on dollar
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anima bought back its own shares for more than EUR1 million

02/20/2023 | 12:54pm EST
(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa on Monday reported that - in the days from Jan. 13 to Jan. 17 - it purchased 365,000 of its own shares.

The average price charged was EUR4.09, amounting to about EUR1.5 million.

The company thus holds just under 3 million treasury shares, or about 6.63 percent of its share capital.

Anima Holding on Monday closed 1.7 percent in the red at EUR4.15 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 342 M 365 M 365 M
Net income 2022 120 M 128 M 128 M
Net cash 2022 1,00 M 1,07 M 1,07 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 1 367 M 1 457 M 1 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,99x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Anima Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 4,22 €
Average target price 4,49 €
Spread / Average Target 6,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Davide Sosio Group Chief Financial Officer & Director-HR
Livio Raimondi Chairman
Filippo di Naro Investments Director
Francesca Pasinelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.12.77%1 457
BLACKSTONE INC.26.05%66 425
KKR & CO. INC.23.18%49 238
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.13.01%40 741
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC4.21%18 498
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.18.76%15 676