Macquarie shortages Agatos; Marble raises on De Nora

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 31, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Point72 Europe (London) has a net short position on Mediobanca of 0.51 percent

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Marshall Wace cuts short on Anima Holding to 0.69% from 0.70%

----------

Marble Bar Asset Management raises short on Industrie De Nora to 1.31% from 1.22%

----------

FTSE Italy Growth

----------

Macquarie Bank raises short on Agatos to 0.93% from 0%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.