  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Anima Holding S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.

(ANIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:30:51 2023-04-03 am EDT
3.772 EUR   +0.69%
10:20aMacquarie shortages Agatos; Marble raises on De Nora
AN
03/23Bearish futures after Fed; wait for BoE
AN
03/22Europeans flat pending Fed announcement tonight
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macquarie shortages Agatos; Marble raises on De Nora

04/03/2023 | 10:20am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 31, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Point72 Europe (London) has a net short position on Mediobanca of 0.51 percent

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Marshall Wace cuts short on Anima Holding to 0.69% from 0.70%

----------

Marble Bar Asset Management raises short on Industrie De Nora to 1.31% from 1.22%

----------

FTSE Italy Growth

----------

Macquarie Bank raises short on Agatos to 0.93% from 0%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGATOS S.P.A. -1.48% 0.534 Delayed Quote.-4.91%
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A. 0.43% 3.762 Delayed Quote.0.11%
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.44% 27227.56 Delayed Quote.14.37%
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A. 1.41% 18.74 Delayed Quote.28.87%
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED 0.75% 176.97 Delayed Quote.5.21%
MEDIOBANCA S.P.A. 0.56% 9.312 Delayed Quote.3.16%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) -0.10% 297.119 Real-time Quote.14.06%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.57% 1234.85 Delayed Quote.14.80%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.47% 123.05 Delayed Quote.14.46%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.46% 124.48 Delayed Quote.14.16%
Financials
Sales 2023 355 M 386 M 386 M
Net income 2023 133 M 145 M 145 M
Net cash 2023 43,0 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,66x
Yield 2023 6,04%
Capitalization 1 210 M 1 315 M 1 315 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 327
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Anima Holding S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,75 €
Average target price 4,52 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Davide Sosio Group Chief Financial Officer & Director-HR
Maria Patrizia Grieco Chairman
Filippo di Naro Investments Director
Karen Sylvie Nahum Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A.0.11%1 315
BLACKSTONE INC.18.40%62 048
KKR & CO. INC.13.14%45 225
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-0.99%36 042
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-4.25%17 474
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION21.92%14 978
