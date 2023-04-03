Macquarie shortages Agatos; Marble raises on De Nora

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of March 31, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Point72 Europe (London) has a net short position on Mediobanca of 0.51 percent
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marshall Wace cuts short on Anima Holding to 0.69% from 0.70%
Marble Bar Asset Management raises short on Industrie De Nora to 1.31% from 1.22%
FTSE Italy Growth
Macquarie Bank raises short on Agatos to 0.93% from 0%
