PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: August 2023 net inflows

Net inflows into managed assets: €256 million

Total month-end AuM: €188 billion

Milan, 6 September 2023

ANIMA Group recorded in August 2023 net inflows for managed assets by €256 million. At the end of the month, total assets under management almost reached €188 billion

"August recorded important positive flows despite the negative seasonality linked to the holiday period, thanks to the contribution of all the retail components which more than compensated for a negligible demand from the institutional segment", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding; "Again in line with the previous months, flows werw mainly concentrated on fixed-income solutions".

Net flows in €bn 08/23 2023YTD 2022 FY Mutual funds and AIFs 0.009 0.691 0.482 Individual portfolios 0.247 -0.114 1.123 TOTAL (ex Class I) 0.256 0.577 1.605 Class I insurance mandates -1.122 -1.319 0.751 TOTAL INFLOWS -0.866 -0.742 2.356 AuM in €bn 31.08.23 31.12.22 31.08.22 Mutual funds and AIFs 77.834 70.650 72.443 Individual portfolios 29.244 27.918 28.532 TOTAL (ex Class I) 107.078 98.568 100.975 Class I insurance mandates 81.140 78.605 81.823 TOTAL AUM 188.218 177.174 182.798

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €185 billion of assets under management (as of June 2023). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

