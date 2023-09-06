PRESS RELEASE
ANIMA Holding: August 2023 net inflows
- Net inflows into managed assets: €256 million
- Total month-end AuM: €188 billion
Milan, 6 September 2023
ANIMA Group recorded in August 2023 net inflows for managed assets by €256 million. At the end of the month, total assets under management almost reached €188 billion
"August recorded important positive flows despite the negative seasonality linked to the holiday period, thanks to the contribution of all the retail components which more than compensated for a negligible demand from the institutional segment", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding; "Again in line with the previous months, flows werw mainly concentrated on fixed-income solutions".
Net flows in €bn
08/23
2023YTD
2022 FY
Mutual funds and AIFs
0.009
0.691
0.482
Individual portfolios
0.247
-0.114
1.123
TOTAL (ex Class I)
0.256
0.577
1.605
Class I insurance mandates
-1.122
-1.319
0.751
TOTAL INFLOWS
-0.866
-0.742
2.356
AuM in €bn
31.08.23
31.12.22
31.08.22
Mutual funds and AIFs
77.834
70.650
72.443
Individual portfolios
29.244
27.918
28.532
TOTAL (ex Class I)
107.078
98.568
100.975
Class I insurance mandates
81.140
78.605
81.823
TOTAL AUM
188.218
177.174
182.798
* * *
ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €185 billion of assets under management (as of June 2023). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it
Contacts:
Barabino & Partners
ANIMA - Investor relations
Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35
Tel. +39.02.63.536.226
Emma Ascani
Fabrizio Armone
e.ascani@barabino.it
fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it
