PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: August 2023 net inflows

  • Net inflows into managed assets: €256 million
  • Total month-end AuM: €188 billion

Milan, 6 September 2023

ANIMA Group recorded in August 2023 net inflows for managed assets by €256 million. At the end of the month, total assets under management almost reached €188 billion

"August recorded important positive flows despite the negative seasonality linked to the holiday period, thanks to the contribution of all the retail components which more than compensated for a negligible demand from the institutional segment", commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding; "Again in line with the previous months, flows werw mainly concentrated on fixed-income solutions".

Net flows in €bn

08/23

2023YTD

2022 FY

Mutual funds and AIFs

0.009

0.691

0.482

Individual portfolios

0.247

-0.114

1.123

TOTAL (ex Class I)

0.256

0.577

1.605

Class I insurance mandates

-1.122

-1.319

0.751

TOTAL INFLOWS

-0.866

-0.742

2.356

AuM in €bn

31.08.23

31.12.22

31.08.22

Mutual funds and AIFs

77.834

70.650

72.443

Individual portfolios

29.244

27.918

28.532

TOTAL (ex Class I)

107.078

98.568

100.975

Class I insurance mandates

81.140

78.605

81.823

TOTAL AUM

188.218

177.174

182.798

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €185 billion of assets under management (as of June 2023). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

Attachments

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 07:15:04 UTC.