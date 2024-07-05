PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA Holding: June 2024 net inflows

Net inflows (ex Class I insurance mandates): € +88 million

Total AuM at the end of the month €197.8 billion

"Monthly inflows at the half-year point confirm the very good trend seen since the beginning of the year, driven by the

demand of Anima retail products coming from our partner banks" - commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, Chief

Executive Officer of ANIMA Holding - "In addition, June figures incorporate positive net inflows from our most recent

acquisitions, both Castello and Kairos"

Milan, July 5th, 2024

Net inflows into managed assets recorded by ANIMA Group in the month of June amounted to € +88 million (ex class I insurance mandates).

To allow for a better evaluation of the economic effect of net inflows, since January 2024 ANIMA discloses the component related to funds underlying funds, whose profitability is limited and in many cases cancelled by the prohibition of feeduplication, as per Italian regulations.

Net Inflows in €mn 06.2024 2024 YTD 2023 FY Mutual funds and AIFs -247 -940 -1,251 Individual portfolios (ex class I) +335 +659 +1,080 TOTAL ex Class I +88 -281 -171 of which: funds underlying funds -386 -2,109 -1,207 Class I insurance mandates -137 -2,014 -3,966 TOTAL NET INFLOWS -49 -2,296 -4,137 INTO MANAGED ASSETS

At the end of June 2024, total assets under management of ANIMA Group amounted to 197.8 billion euro.

AuM in €bn 30.06.2024 30.06.2023 Δ YoY 31.12.23 Mutual funds and AIFs 82.8 73.6 +12.5% 78.3 Individual portfolios (ex class I) 36.0 28.5 +26.3% 31.5 TOTAL ex Class I 118.8 102.1 +16.3% 109.8 Class I insurance mandates 79.0 82.6 -4.4% 81.7 TOTAL AUM 197.8 184.7 +7.1% 191.5

* * *

ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator. A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest ranges of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it

