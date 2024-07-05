PRESS RELEASE
ANIMA Holding: June 2024 net inflows
- Net inflows (ex Class I insurance mandates): € +88 million
- Total AuM at the end of the month €197.8 billion
"Monthly inflows at the half-year point confirm the very good trend seen since the beginning of the year, driven by the
demand of Anima retail products coming from our partner banks" - commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, Chief
Executive Officer of ANIMA Holding - "In addition, June figures incorporate positive net inflows from our most recent
acquisitions, both Castello and Kairos"
Milan, July 5th, 2024
Net inflows into managed assets recorded by ANIMA Group in the month of June amounted to € +88 million (ex class I insurance mandates).
To allow for a better evaluation of the economic effect of net inflows, since January 2024 ANIMA discloses the component related to funds underlying funds, whose profitability is limited and in many cases cancelled by the prohibition of feeduplication, as per Italian regulations.
Net Inflows in €mn
06.2024
2024 YTD
2023 FY
Mutual funds and AIFs
-247
-940
-1,251
Individual portfolios (ex class I)
+335
+659
+1,080
TOTAL ex Class I
+88
-281
-171
of which: funds underlying funds
-386
-2,109
-1,207
Class I insurance mandates
-137
-2,014
-3,966
TOTAL NET INFLOWS
-49
-2,296
-4,137
INTO MANAGED ASSETS
At the end of June 2024, total assets under management of ANIMA Group amounted to 197.8 billion euro.
AuM in €bn
30.06.2024
30.06.2023
Δ YoY
31.12.23
Mutual funds and AIFs
82.8
73.6
+12.5%
78.3
Individual portfolios (ex class I)
36.0
28.5
+26.3%
31.5
TOTAL ex Class I
118.8
102.1
+16.3%
109.8
Class I insurance mandates
79.0
82.6
-4.4%
81.7
TOTAL AUM
197.8
184.7
+7.1%
191.5
* * *
ANIMA is a leading Italian independent asset management operator. A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest ranges of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it
Contacts:
Media Relations
Investor Relations
Image Building
Luca Mirabelli
Cristina Fossati, Federica Corbeddu, Laura Filosi
Federico Pardini
Tel: +39 02 89 011 300
Tel. 02-63536.226
gruppoanima@imagebuilding.it
ir@animaholding.it
