ANIMA Holding S.p.A. Shareholders' Meeting

• 2023 financial statements approved; € 0.25 DPS payable from 22 May 2024

• Renewal of the authorization for buy-back

• Cancellation of treasury shares (3% of total share capital)

Milan, 28 March 2024 - ANIMA Holding held today its Shareholders' meeting to discuss and resolve on the following

AGENDA

Ordinary Session

1. Annual Financial Report at 31 December 2023 pursuant to art. 154-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF") and reports of the Board of Statutory Auditors and the Independent Auditors:

i) approval of the financial statements at 31 December 2023;

ii) approval of the proposed allocation of profit for the year and dividend distribution.

2. Report on the remuneration policy (section I) and on the remuneration paid (section II) pursuant to art. 123-ter of the TUF:

i) approval of the remuneration policy referred to in section I;

ii) expression of a non-binding vote on section II.

3. Compensation plan based on financial instruments pursuant to art. 114-bis of the TUF. Resolutions.

4. Renewal of the proposal to authorize the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to Articles 2357 and 2357-ter of the Civil Code and art. 132 of the TUF. Resolutions.

Extraordinary Session

1. Proposal for cancellation of no. 9,875,753 treasury shares (equal to 3% of the total issued share capital) without reduction of the share capital and consequent amendments to art. 5 of the Company's By-Laws. Resolutions.

2. Proposal for delegation to the Board of Directors, pursuant to art. 2443 of the Civil Code, of the right to increase the share capital of Anima Holding S.p.A. free of charge, in one or more times by the deadline of March 28, 2029, by issuing a maximum of no. 11,521,711 ordinary shares with no par value to be assigned, pursuant to art. 2349 of the Civil Code, to employees and / or categories of employees of the Company and / or its subsidiaries, for an amount corresponding to the profits and / or reserves as resulting from the approved financial statements from time to time, up to a maximum amount of Euro 255,213.33, in execution of the compensation plan referred to in item 3 of the Ordinary Meeting. Amendment of article 5 of the Articles of Association. Resolutions.

3. Proposal to amend and integrate articles 3, 4, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 22, 24 of the Company's By-Laws. Resolutions.

Ordinary Session

With regard to the first item on the agenda, the AGM approved the financial statements of Anima Holding S.p.A. as at 31 December 2023 and the distribution of a dividend of € 0.25 per share gross of tax, payable from 22 May 2024 (ex-dividend date: 20 May 2024, record date: 21 May 2024).

With regard to the second item on the agenda (report on remuneration policy and remuneration paid), the AGM approved section I (remuneration policy) and expressed a favorable opinion on Section II (remuneration paid for the year 2023).

With regard to the third item on the agenda, the AGM approved the establishment of a "LTIP 2024-2026" compensation plan based on financial instruments up to 11,521,711 Anima Holding ordinary shares in favor of Group employees.

With regard to the fourth item on the agenda, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the authorization to the Board of Directors, after revocation for the unexecuted part of the previous authorization, to purchase treasury shares up to 10% of the issued share capital and for a maximum period of eighteen months, and to dispose of such shares with no time limit, for the purposes outlined in the Board's report to the Shareholders' Meeting.

Extraordinary Session

With regard to the first item on the agenda, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the proposal of the Board of Directors for the cancellation of no. 9,875,753 treasury shares in portfolio, equal to 3% of the current share capital and the related amendment to Article 5 of the Articles of Association.

With regard to the second item on the agenda, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital of Anima Holding SpA free of charge, in on one or more instalments by March 28st, 2029, by issuing a maximum n. 11,521,711 ordinary shares with no par value, in execution of the compensation plan approved as item no. 3 of the Ordinary Session and therefore approved the related amendment to Article 5 of the Articles of Association

With regard to the third item on the agenda, the Shareholders approved the amendment and the integration of articles 3, 4, 10, 11, 13, 14, 15, 19, 20, 22 and 24 of the Company's By-Laws, in line with the proposal outlined in the relevant Board's report to the Shareholders' Meeting.

The documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting will be published according to terms and conditions according to the applicable regulation.

