(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa reported Wednesday that net inflows of assets under management in August were positive EUR256 million. Taking into account Branch I insurance proxies, negative EUR1.12 billion, total net inflows for the month were negative EUR866 million, and negative EUR742 million since the beginning of the year.

At the end of August, the group's total assets under management stood at about EUR188.2 billion up from EUR182.8 billion recorded on August 31, 2022.

"The month of August closes with an important positive inflows figure despite the negative seasonality linked to the holiday period, thanks to a contribution from all retail components that more than compensated for an insignificant demand from the institutional segment," commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, managing director of Anima Holding. "Also in line with previous months, inflows were mainly concentrated on fixed income solutions.

Anima Holding on Tuesday evening closed 0.2 percent in the red at EUR3.80 per share.

