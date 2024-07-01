(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa on Monday announced the following organizational changes at the top management level with Davide Sosio, formerly Group CFO & HR Director, assuming the newly introduced position - of Group Chief Operating Officer & HR Director, retaining his current strategic executive status for the purposes of current regulations.

In addition, Marco Pogliani, formerly head of the Planning and M&A division, assumes the role of Group Chief Financial Officer and acquires the title of strategic drigente.

Anima Holding rises 1.4 percent to EUR4.73 per share.

