July 08, 2024 at 10:12 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa reported Monday that between July 1 and July 5, it purchased 535,564 shares at an average price of EUR4.7822 for a total consideration of EUR2.6 million.

As a result of these purchases, Anima Holding holds 4.6 million shares or 1.5 percent of the share capital.

Anima Holding's stock trades in the green by 0.1 percent at EUR4.85 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

