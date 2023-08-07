(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa reported Monday that it purchased 245,384 of its own ordinary shares between Aug. 3 and Aug. 4.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR3.7404, for a total consideration of EUR917,825.66.

As of today, the company holds 5.3 million treasury shares, accounting for 1.6 percent of its share capital.

Anima Holding's stock on Monday closed up 0.1 percent at EUR3.77 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

