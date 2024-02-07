(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa reported Wednesday that it achieved negative net inflows from assets under management of EUR470 million in January, which compares with positive inflows of EUR34 million in January 2022.

Total assets under management exceed EUR191 billion against EUR182.4 billion in January 2023, up 4.8 percent.

"We record in January an excellent performance of inflows in Anima products from retail clients, amounting to about EUR200 million in the month, a clear improvement compared to the recent past," commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of Anima Holding. "As in the past months, this trend is masked by outflows regarding Anima fund underlyings, a conspicuous phenomenon but not very relevant for us from a profitability point of view," the CEO concluded.

Anima Holding's stock closed 0.4 percent in the red Wednesday at EUR4.28 per share.

