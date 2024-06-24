June 24, 2024 at 05:28 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa reported Monday that between June 17 and June 21 it purchased 454,705 shares at an average price of EUR4.6432 for a total consideration of EUR2.1 million.

As a result of these purchases, Anima Holding holds 3.6 million shares or 1.1 percent of the share capital.

Anima Holding's stock trades in the green by 0.6 percent at EUR4.66 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

