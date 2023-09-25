September 25, 2023 at 05:04 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa reported Monday that it purchased 636,874 of its own ordinary shares between Sept. 18 and Sept. 22.

The shares were taken over at an average price per share of EUR3.8885, for a total consideration of nearly EUR2.5 million.

To date, the company holds 9.1 million treasury shares, or 2.9 percent of its share capital.

Anima Holding's stock is up 2.7 percent at EUR4.02 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

