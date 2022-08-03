Anima : Publishes its firts Group Sustainability Plan

PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA PUBLISHES ITS FIRST GROUP SUSTAINABILITY PLAN

Milan, 03 August 2022 - ANIMA has published the Group 2022-2026Sustainability Plan, which defines the strategic guidelines in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas that the Group intends to pursue in the coming months and years, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

The document, drawn up in accordance with the Anima Group's 2022-2026business plan and approved by the Board of Directors of Anima Holding on 29 July 2022, identifies the ESG objectives in two main domains: Corporate, divided into four macro-areas of intervention (Environment, Community, Employees, Governance & risk management) on which to focus the Group's activities and Responsible Investments & Products, relating to the asset management activities of the Group's operating companies.

The objectives identified in the two domains were consequently linked with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which Anima intends to contribute with its commitment in terms of sustainability1.

"The definition of the first Sustainability Plan is part of the sustainability path we have undertaken as Anima Group and constitutes a particularly significant milestone for identifying ESG objectives that are consistent with our business strategy and aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations," commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding; "The materiality analysis conducted last year allowed us to focus on the sustainability issues that are most relevant to our Stakeholders and on which we will focus the Anima Group's ESG activities in the coming years."

1 Based on its activities and sector of operations, Anima believes that it can contribute especially to the achievement of the following SDGs: