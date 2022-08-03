Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Anima Holding SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING SPA

(ANIM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:59 2022-08-03 am EDT
3.473 EUR   +1.08%
03:32aANIMA : Publishes its firts Group Sustainability Plan
PU
08/01ANIMA : Report on the purchase of treasury shares under the buy-back plan
PU
07/29Anima Holding SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anima : Publishes its firts Group Sustainability Plan

08/03/2022 | 03:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

ANIMA PUBLISHES ITS FIRST GROUP SUSTAINABILITY PLAN

Milan, 03 August 2022 - ANIMA has published the Group 2022-2026Sustainability Plan, which defines the strategic guidelines in the environmental, social and governance (ESG) areas that the Group intends to pursue in the coming months and years, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations 2030 Agenda.

The document, drawn up in accordance with the Anima Group's 2022-2026business plan and approved by the Board of Directors of Anima Holding on 29 July 2022, identifies the ESG objectives in two main domains: Corporate, divided into four macro-areas of intervention (Environment, Community, Employees, Governance & risk management) on which to focus the Group's activities and Responsible Investments & Products, relating to the asset management activities of the Group's operating companies.

The objectives identified in the two domains were consequently linked with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which Anima intends to contribute with its commitment in terms of sustainability1.

"The definition of the first Sustainability Plan is part of the sustainability path we have undertaken as Anima Group and constitutes a particularly significant milestone for identifying ESG objectives that are consistent with our business strategy and aligned with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of the United Nations," commented Alessandro Melzi d'Eril, CEO of ANIMA Holding; "The materiality analysis conducted last year allowed us to focus on the sustainability issues that are most relevant to our Stakeholders and on which we will focus the Anima Group's ESG activities in the coming years."

1 Based on its activities and sector of operations, Anima believes that it can contribute especially to the achievement of the following SDGs:

  • Affordable and clean energy
  • Climate action
  • Responsible consumption and production
  • Good health and well-being
  • Gender equality
  • Decent work and economic growth
  • No poverty
  • Quality education
  • Reduced inequalities

ANIMA

The ANIMA Group is a leading Italian independent asset management operator, with around €183 billion of assets under management (as of June 2022). A synthesis of different complementary paths and specializations, ANIMA nowadays offers one of the largest range of investment solutions available on the market, addressed to institutional as well as retail and private investors. The Group promotes and manages open and closed-end investment schemes, SICAVs, the Arti & Mestieri pension fund as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services. For further information, please visit www.animaholding.it.

Contacts:

Barabino & Partners

ANIMA - Investor relations

Tel +39.02.72.02.35.35

Tel. +39.02.63.536.226

Emma Ascani

Fabrizio Armone

e.ascani@barabino.it

fabrizio.armone@animaholding.it

Agota Dozsa

a.dozsa@barabino.it

Disclaimer

Anima Holding S.p.A. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 07:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANIMA HOLDING SPA
03:32aANIMA : Publishes its firts Group Sustainability Plan
PU
08/01ANIMA : Report on the purchase of treasury shares under the buy-back plan
PU
07/29Anima Holding SpA Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/29TRANSCRIPT : Anima Holding SpA, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/29ANIMA HOLDING : 1H22 results
PU
07/25ANIMA S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares under the buy-back plan
PU
07/25Draghi's fall leaves Monte dei Paschi's cash call in the lurch
RE
07/22Analysis-Draghi's fall leaves Monte dei Paschi's cash call in the lurch
RE
07/18ANIMA S P A : Report on the purchase of treasury shares under the buy-back plan
PU
07/14ANIMA S P A : Start of a buy back plan of Anima Holding S.p.A. ordinary shares for a maxim..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANIMA HOLDING SPA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 345 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2022 123 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2022 400 M 408 M 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,87x
Yield 2022 5,84%
Capitalization 1 166 M 1 189 M 1 189 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,87x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart ANIMA HOLDING SPA
Duration : Period :
Anima Holding SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANIMA HOLDING SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,44 €
Average target price 4,83 €
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Davide Sosio Group Chief Financial Officer & Director-HR
Livio Raimondi Chairman
Filippo di Naro Investments Director
Francesca Pasinelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING SPA-23.47%1 189
BLACKSTONE INC.-22.27%71 050
KKR & CO. INC.-29.88%44 918
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-11.73%19 026
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-18.24%13 645
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-31.28%13 633