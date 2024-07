Anima Sgr and Cassa di Risparmio di Volterra have signed a five-year, renewable partnership agreement in the asset management sector.

According to a note, the goal of the agreement is to provide assistance and support to Cassa di Risparmio di Volterra in the development of asset management.

Under the partnership, Anima Sgr and Cassa di Risparmio di Volterra will cooperate in a strengthened and qualified form in sales and marketing activities on the bank's 61-branch network.

(Giancarlo Navach, editing Gianluca Semeraro)