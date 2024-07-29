July 29, 2024 at 10:06 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa announced Monday that between July 22 and July 26 it purchased 504,833 at an average price of EUR4.9160 for a total value of EUR2.5 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 6.1 million shares or 1.9 percent of the share capital.

Anima Holding trades down 1.2 percent at EUR4.82 per share.

