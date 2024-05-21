May 21, 2024 at 07:38 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Anima Holding Spa on Tuesday announced the start of a share buyback program based on the authorization resolution approved by the shareholders' meeting at the end of March.

The purchases will involve a maximum countervalue of EUR40 million, in the period between May 22 and September 15.

"As an indication, considering the latest closing price of the company's shares of EUR4.63, the approximate number of shares subject to purchase under the plan would be 8.64 million, or about 2.71 percent of the share capital," the company wrote in the note.

Anima Tuesday trades in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR4.61 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.