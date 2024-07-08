(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari closed slightly higher in Monday's trading session, with banks sustaining gains on a flat day from a macro perspective.

Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG, commented, "Friday's payrolls data rekindled hopes for a September rate cut, and now investors are looking to tomorrow's testimony from Jerome Powell and this week's inflation data to further reinforce this view."

"Should the case for a move in September strengthen, this will help investors also see the earnings season in a more positive light."

The FTSE Mib closed Monday up 0.2 percent to 34,046.54, the Mid-Cap finished flat at 47,978.16, the Small-Cap fell 0.2 percent to 29,265.32, and Italy Growth fell slightly to 8,090.09.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 closed down 0.1 percent, Paris' CAC 40 fell 0.5 percent and Frankfurt's DAX 40 finished around parity.

On the Mib, good session for FinecoBank, up 1.6 percent to EUR15.0550. Of note, Jefferies raised its target price to EUR16.30 from the previous EUR12.60.

Marked buying also on BPER Banca, which closed as the best performer with a 4.2% rise and as many as 28 million pieces changed hands.

Strength also on Banca Monte dei Paschi, up 2.9 percent to EUR4.9770 per share after the previous session's 1.9 percent red.

Tenaris--down 1.2%--reported that from July 1 to July 5 the company purchased a total of about 3.69 million of its own ordinary shares. The weighted average price was EUR14.41 per share, for a total consideration of EUR53.2 million.

Worst of all did the other oil company, Saipem, in the red by 2.4 percent, while the whole energy sector trudged along today, with ERG in the red by 2.3 percent.

On the Mid-Cap, Fincantieri rose 4.9% to EUR5.1180 per share. Of note, Eleva Capital last week cut its short on the stock to 0.43% from 0.56% previously.

Also doing well for MFE class B shares, up 1.3% to EUR4.2360 per share, following a 1.1% rise in the previous session.

Anima Holding's net inflows of assets under management -- down 0.1% -- in June, excluding class I insurance proxies, were positive at EUR88 million, the company said in a note on Friday. At the end of June, total assets under management of the Anima group stood at EUR197.8 billion.

In addition, Anima Holding announced Monday that between July 1 and July 5, it purchased 535,564 shares at an average price of EUR4.7822 for a total value of EUR2.6 million. As a result of these purchases, the company holds 4.6 million shares or 1.5 percent of the share capital.

Among the many bearers, GVS lost 2.6 percent, subject to profit taking after three sessions of good gains.

At the tail end, Juventus FC gave up 4.4 percent, to EUR2.4165 and breaking a six-session bullish trend. The Agnelli Elkann's club returned to the player market on the delicate ridge of capital gains, which has already cost criminal investigations and sports penalty points in the past.

Reporting a "suspicious" transaction is the "Fatto Quotidiano," which recounts the sale of U.S. forward Moise Kean to Fiorentina for EUR13 million -- plus EUR5 million in bonuses -- last week. The striker was going to expire his contract at the end of June and from next January 1 would be on a zero-parameter basis.

So, the newspaper objects, it is not clear why American Rocco Comisso's club shelled out for a player who, by the way, did not score a single goal last season. Juve is relieved, for this sort of six-month loan, of EUR12.9 million it would have had to spend between amortization and last year's salary.

On the Small-Cap, strength on Fidia, up 3.6 percent to EUR0.6920, in its fifth consecutive bullish session.

Among the many bearish, AbitareIn, on the other hand, lost 3.6 percent, breaking a three-session bullish mini-trend.

Among SMEs, Execus rose 3.3 percent to EUR1.86, enlivening the stock after two flat sessions.

Websolute - in the red by 2.0% - on Monday announced a strategic partnership with ABLE by Certottica Group to implement a Human Empowering project that combines ABLE-Certottica Group's reputation, credibility and specialized know-how with Websolute's digital expertise and technological innovation.

Litix gained 5.3 percent on its debut on the Milan Stock Exchange. The company raised EUR2.5 million through the IPO, including about EUR250,000 from the exercise of the capital increase greenshoe option granted by the company to Integrae SIM, as global coordinator.

In New York, the Dow is up 0.3 percent to 39,491.62, the Nasdaq is up 0.2 percent to 18,385.78 and the S&P 500 is up 0.1 percent to 5,571.28.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.0834 from USD1.0829 on Friday in closing European equities while the pound is worth USD1.2809 from USD1.2810 on Friday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude trades at USD86.14 per barrel from USD87.80 per barrel at Friday's close. Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD2,380.48 an ounce from USD2,386.03 on Friday evening.

Tuesday's macroeconomic calendar is equally poor in relevant macro insights. At 0101 CEST, UK retail sales data will be released while, at 0845 CEST, eyes will shift to the French current account. At 1200 CEST, the Eurogroup meeting will open.

From the US, focus at 1200 CEST on small business sentiment and the Redbook, coming up at 1455 CEST. Federal Reserve Number One Jerome Powell will speak at 1600 CEST, the same time as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. The day will close with data on weekly oil stocks.

Among the companies in the Piazza Affari, no special events are expected.

