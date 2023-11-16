(Corrects dollar conversion in second paragraph)

MILAN (Reuters) - Anima Holding signed a binding agreement to acquire all of smaller peer Kairos, owned by Swiss private bank Julius Baer, the Italian asset manager said on Thursday.

Under the deal, which is expected to be completed by the second quarter of next year, Anima will pay up to 20-25 million euros ($21.72-$27.15 million), equal to Kairos' excess capital, the statement said.

The agreement also envisages a co-investment scheme for some Kairos managers.

Anima will finance the purchase entirely with cash, it added.

($1 = 0.9209 euros)

(This story has been corrected to fix the dollar conversion in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing Giulia Segreti)