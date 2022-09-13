Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Anima Holding SpA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANIM   IT0004998065

ANIMA HOLDING SPA

(ANIM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-09-13 am EDT
3.376 EUR   -1.34%
11:43aMonte dei Paschi's junior debt rallies on Anima's support for cash call
RE
09/06ANIMA HOLDING : August 2022 net inflows
PU
08/16ANIMA : Report on the purchase of treasury shares under the buy-back plan
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Monte dei Paschi's junior debt rallies on Anima's support for cash call

09/13/2022 | 11:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A sign of the Monte dei Paschi bank is seen in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Junior bonds in Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) rallied on Tuesday, adding to the previous day's gains, supported by news of possible investor interest in a planned 2.5 billion euro ($2.5 billion) cash call.

Shares in MPS gained 19% on Monday and its subordinated debt rose after sources said state-owned bank's commercial partner Anima Holding was willing to play a role in the capital raising.

MPS' junior debt had come under pressure in recent weeks due to concerns it may be converted into equity to help the Tuscan bank raise money to cover restructuring costs.

MPS CEO Luigi Lovaglio is working to complete the new share issue by the middle of November to finance costly voluntary layoffs, but turbulent markets raise doubts on whether he can see it through.

Prices on MPS junior bonds had fallen to trade at less than half their face value as bankers and analysts said the lender would struggle to find investors at a time when recession fears and Italy's political instability hammer banking shares.

Italy has pledged to cover 64% of the 2.5 billion euros based on its stake in the bank, but MPS must also secure private funds to meet European Union rules on state aid to banks.

Italian asset manager Anima would be ready to contribute up to 250 million euros in capital to MPS as part of a strengthened partnership with the Tuscan bank, a person with knowledge of the matter previously told Reuters.

CEO Lovaglio has not engaged in talks at present with either Anima or France's AXA, MPS' insurance partner, which could also consider revising their commercial agreement in exchange for an upfront cash contribution, according to another person close to the matter.

Lovaglio had said in June he wanted to keep discussions around the cash call separate from those on the partnerships.

Bankers working on the capital raise say strengthening commercial accords would make it harder for MPS to seek a merger with a healthier peer in the future.

By 1527 GMT a July 2029 bond issued by MPS gained 3.38 percentage points in price to 55.25, for a yield of 24.6%, according to Refinitiv data. A Sept. 2030 bond rose 3.88 points to 54.625, yielding 37% ($1 = 0.9839 euros)

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Agnieszka Flak and Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANIMA HOLDING SPA -1.34% 3.376 Delayed Quote.-23.79%
AXA -0.37% 25.425 Real-time Quote.-2.54%
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P.A. 1.98% 0.371 Delayed Quote.-59.22%
Analyst Recommendations on ANIMA HOLDING SPA
Financials
Sales 2022 349 M 353 M 353 M
Net income 2022 130 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2022 257 M 260 M 260 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,78x
Yield 2022 5,80%
Capitalization 1 149 M 1 164 M 1 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,03x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 319
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart ANIMA HOLDING SPA
Duration : Period :
Anima Holding SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANIMA HOLDING SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 3,42 €
Average target price 4,70 €
Spread / Average Target 37,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Melzi d'Eril Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Davide Sosio Group Chief Financial Officer & Director-HR
Livio Raimondi Chairman
Filippo di Naro Investments Director
Francesca Pasinelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANIMA HOLDING SPA-23.79%1 164
BLACKSTONE INC.-22.08%70 743
KKR & CO. INC.-29.29%45 296
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-10.66%18 447
ARES MANAGEMENT CORPORATION-3.01%13 830
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-20.13%13 331