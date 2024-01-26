Anker Innovations Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the research, development, design and sales of consumer electronic products such as mobile device peripheral products and smart hardware of its own brand. The Company's products include three series: charging, wireless audio and intelligent innovation. The charging products include the Anker brand mobile power series, USB chargers and wire series. Wireless audio products include two product series, wireless speakers and wireless headphones, including three major brands: Anker, Soundcore and Zolo. Smart innovation products mainly include smart home products under the Eufy brand and smart innovation products under the Roav and Nebula brands, covering smart security products, smart voice control speakers, smart sweepers, smart switches, light bulbs and sockets. The Company conducts its businesses within the domestic market and to overseas markets such as North America, Europe, Japan and the Middle East.