Anli International : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary KUNSHAN ANLI temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20 2.Company name:KUNSHAN ANLI PRECISE METAL CO., LTD. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100% 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's subsidiary, KUNSHAN ANLI PRECISE METAL CO., LTD., with the local government in the prevention and control of the COVID-19, extended the silent period, the company's subsidiary is applying for the resumption of work in accordance with regulations from the local government. 6.Countermeasures:The company cooperates with local government regulations to take contingency measures to ensure the safety and health of employees. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: The company's subsidiary is applying for the shipment application with regulations from the local government, and will deliver shipments in stock. It's forecasted that the partial shipments in April will be postponed to May.