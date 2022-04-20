Anli International : Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary KUNSHAN KUANGHE temporarily suspended operation to meet with the local government's policies.
04/20/2022 | 12:35am EDT
Provided by: Anli International Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/04/20
Time of announcement
12:21:24
Subject
Announcement on behalf of important subsidiary
KUNSHAN KUANGHE temporarily suspended operation to meet
with the local government's policies.
Date of events
2022/04/20
To which item it meets
paragraph 53
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/20
2.Company name:KUNSHAN KUANGHE ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:100%
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company's subsidiary, KUNSHAN KUANGHE
ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., with the local government in
the prevention and control of the COVID-19, extended
the silent period, the company's subsidiary is applying for
the resumption of work in accordance with regulations
from the local government.
6.Countermeasures:The company cooperates with local government
regulations to take contingency measures to ensure the safety
and health of employees.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The company's subsidiary is applying for the shipment application
with regulations from the local government, and will deliver
shipments in stock.
It's forecasted that the partial shipments in April will
be postponed to May.
Anli International Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:34:08 UTC.