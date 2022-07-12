Log in
    5223   KYG0458G1047

ANLI INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(5223)
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  2022-07-10
47.40 TWD   -0.84%
05/26Anli International Co., Ltd. Announces Changes in Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee
CI
05/26Anli International Co., Ltd. Approves Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Cash Dividend
CI
05/13Anli International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Anli International : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary GTEK TECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD that the Board of Directors has approved the cash dividends distribution

07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Anli International Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/12 Time of announcement 16:11:33
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary
GTEK TECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD that the Board of Directors
has approved the cash dividends distribution
Date of events 2022/07/12 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/12
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
CNY 8,766,705
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:The cash dividendsbe will be
distributed in tranches

Disclaimer

Anli International Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 276 M - -
Net income 2021 231 M - -
Net cash 2021 509 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 2 112 M 70,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 42,4%
Technical analysis trends ANLI INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chen Kun Hsu Chairman & General Manager
Wan Hsing Wang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wang Ming Yeh Independent Director
Yin Chang Chen Independent Director
Kun Ming Chuang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANLI INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-21.26%71
MISUMI GROUP INC.-32.31%6 675
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-4.22%6 411
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-6.48%5 584
DONGGUAN YIHEDA AUTOMATION CO., LTD.-11.03%5 022
SFS GROUP AG-21.71%3 927