Anli International : Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary GTEK TECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD that the Board of Directors has approved the cash dividends distribution
07/12/2022 | 04:24am EDT
Provided by: Anli International Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/12
Time of announcement
16:11:33
Subject
Announcement on behalf of major subsidiary
GTEK TECHNOLOGYCO.,LTD that the Board of Directors
has approved the cash dividends distribution
Date of events
2022/07/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/07/12
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividends
CNY 8,766,705
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:The cash dividendsbe will be
distributed in tranches
Anli International Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:23:03 UTC.