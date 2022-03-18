Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. Anli International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5223   KYG0458G1047

ANLI INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(5223)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anli International : The Company will be invited to attend an online investor conference held by Cathay Securities Corporation on March 21, 2022

03/18/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Anli International Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/18 Time of announcement 12:49:17
Subject 
 The Company will be invited to attend an
online investor conference held by Cathay
Securities Corporation on March 21, 2022
Date of events 2022/03/21 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will be invited to
attend an online investor conference held by Cathay Securities Corporation
on March 21, 2022
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Anli International Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANLI INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
01:01aANLI INTERNATIONAL : The Company will be invited to attend an online investor conference h..
PU
03/04ANLI INTERNATIONAL : The Company's Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2021 Annual ..
PU
03/04ANLI INTERNATIONAL : Resolution by the board of directors to distribute dividends.
PU
03/04ANLI INTERNATIONAL : The Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial reports of..
PU
03/04Anli International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
2021Anli International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mo..
CI
2021Anli International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June..
CI
2021Anli International Co., Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2020
CI
2021Anli International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
2021Anli International Co., Ltd. Announces Guidance for the Year 2020 and 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 276 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net income 2021 231 M 8,18 M 8,18 M
Net cash 2021 509 M 18,0 M 18,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 4,49%
Capitalization 2 268 M 80,3 M 80,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart ANLI INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Anli International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANLI INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chen Kun Hsu Chairman & General Manager
Wan Hsing Wang Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wang Ming Yeh Independent Director
Yin Chang Chen Independent Director
Kun Ming Chuang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANLI INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-15.45%79
MISUMI GROUP INC.-24.26%8 577
HITACHI METALS, LTD.-6.85%7 163
TRELLEBORG AB (PUBL)-19.43%5 495
SFS GROUP AG5.39%5 289
GATES INDUSTRIAL CORPORATION PLC-0.82%4 597