Anli International : The Company will be invited to attend an online investor conference held by Cathay Securities Corporation on March 21, 2022
03/18/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Provided by: Anli International Co., Ltd
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/18
Time of announcement
12:49:17
Subject
Date of events
2022/03/21
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/03/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:14:00
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online investor conference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:The Company will be invited to
attend an online investor conference held by Cathay Securities Corporation
on March 21, 2022
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Anli International Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2022 05:00:01 UTC.