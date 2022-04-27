ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : REPORTS 1st QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K 04/27/2022 | 05:49pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. REPORTS 1st QUARTER 2022 RESULTS NEW YORK-April 27, 2022-Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) ("Annaly" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Financial Highlights •GAAP net income of $1.37 per average common share for the quarter •Earnings available for distribution ("EAD") of $0.28 per average common share for the quarter; unchanged from the prior quarter with dividend coverage of over 125% •Economic return of (12.3%) for the first quarter •Annualized GAAP return on average equity of 65.6% and annualized EAD return on average equity of 14.0% •Book value per common share of $6.77 •GAAP leverage of 5.3x, up from 4.7x in the prior quarter; economic leverage of 6.4x, up from 5.7x in the prior quarter •Declared quarterly common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per share

Business Highlights Investment and Strategy •Total assets of $84.4 billion, including $76.1 billion in highly liquid Agency portfolio(1) •Due to meaningful spread widening and market volatility, Annaly's Agency portfolio decreased 6% during the first quarter; however, notional holdings were roughly unchanged and portfolio activity focused on rotating upwards in coupon •Hedge ratio increased from 95% to 109% as a result of a higher notional hedge portfolio; hedge activity focused on active delta hedging throughout the quarter and moving interest rate hedges further out the curve given higher rate environment •Annaly's Mortgage Servicing Rights ("MSR") platform grew assets by 91% to $1.2 billion during the first quarter with MSR representing 9% of dedicated equity capital(2) •Annaly's Residential Credit portfolio decreased 6% during the quarter to $4.4 billion,(1) driven by residential whole loan securitization activity as a result of strong production from the whole loan correspondent channel -During the quarter, the correspondent channel achieved over $1 billion in aggregated expanded credit loans since launching last April •Announced an agreement to sell Annaly's Middle Market Lending portfolio for approximately $2.4 billion; portfolio sale enhances Annaly's focus on all aspect of the housing finance market(3)

Financing and Capital •$7.2 billion of unencumbered assets, including cash and unencumbered Agency MBS of $4.0 billion •Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 10 basis points to 0.48% and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 14 basis points to 0.89% •Annaly Residential Credit Group is now the second largest non-bank issuer of Prime Jumbo and Expanded Credit MBS with six securitizations totaling ~$2.5 billion in proceeds during the first quarter(4) •Annaly Residential Credit Group expanded credit facility capacity by $250 million subsequent to quarter end

Corporate Responsibility & Governance •Published disclosures outlining climate-related risks and opportunities across our business in the short-, medium-and long-term horizons taking into consideration the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") •Amended bylaws to lower the threshold for shareholders to call a special meeting

"The market environment during the first quarter of 2022 was one of the most challenging for fixed-income in decades, characterized by exceptional volatility with substantial spread widening and a notable increase in benchmark rates," remarked David Finkelstein, Annaly's Chief Executive Officer and President. "While our portfolio continued to generate strong earnings, our book value was not immune to the effects of Agency MBS underperformance resulting from market turbulence. We remain disciplined given our expectation for continued volatility, though we are encouraged by the improvement in new investment returns provided by wider spreads, greater certainty of mortgage cash flows in a lower prepayment environment and additional clarity with respect to quantitative tightening.

Further, the announced sale of our Middle Market Lending portfolio subsequent to quarter end marks a significant strategic achievement that is accretive to Annaly's stockholders. Combined with the recent disposition of our Commercial Real Estate business and the expansion of our MSR and Residential Credit businesses, the transaction enables Annaly to deploy additional capital into our core housing finance strategy and continue to build on synergies between our Agency, MSR and Residential Credit portfolios."





(1) Total portfolio represents Annaly's investments that are on-balance sheet as well as investments that are off-balance sheet in which Annaly has economic exposure. Assets exclude assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles of $7.8 billion, include TBA purchase contracts (market value) of $18.3 billion, CMBX derivatives (market value) of $0.4 billion and $0.9 billion of retained securities that are eliminated in consolidation and are shown net of participations issued totaling $0.8 billion. (2) Includes limited partnership interests in two MSR funds, one of which is reported in Other Assets. (3) Annaly announced the sale of its Middle Market Lending portfolio on April 25, 2022. The transaction represents substantially all of the Middle Market Lending assets held on balance sheet as well as assets managed for third parties. Subject to customary closing conditions, the transfer of the Middle Market Lending portfolio is expected to be completed by end of the second quarter of 2022. For more information, please see the 8-K filing. (4) Issuer ranking data from Inside Nonconforming Markets as of April 9, 2022.

Financial Performance The following table summarizes certain key performance indicators as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Book value per common share $ 6.77 $ 7.97 $ 8.95 GAAP leverage at period-end (1) 5.3:1 4.7:1 4.6:1 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (2) $ 1.37 $ 0.27 $ 1.23 Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 65.62 % 12.44 % 49.87 % Net interest margin (3) 3.20 % 1.97 % 3.39 % Average yield on interest earning assets (4) 3.61 % 2.31 % 3.76 % Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (5) 0.48 % 0.38 % 0.42 % Net interest spread 3.13 % 1.93 % 3.34 % Non-GAAP metrics * Earnings available for distribution per average common share (2) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Annualized EAD return on average equity 14.01 % 13.10 % 12.53 % Economic leverage at period-end (1) 6.4:1 5.7:1 6.1:1 Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (3) 2.04 % 2.03 % 1.91 % Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (4) 2.62 % 2.63 % 2.71 % Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (5) 0.89 % 0.75 % 0.87 % Net interest spread (excluding PAA) 1.73 % 1.88 % 1.84 % * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information. (1) GAAP leverage is computed as the sum of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable divided by total equity. Economic leverage is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced ("TBA") and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage. (2) Net of dividends on preferred stock. (3) Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average Interest Earning Assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average Interest Earning Assets plus average outstanding TBA contract and CMBX balances. PAA represents the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company's Agency mortgage-backed securities. (4) Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA). (5) Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps.

2



Updates to Financial Disclosures Beginning with the quarter ended March 31, 2022, in light of the continued growth of its mortgage servicing rights portfolio, the Company enhanced its financial disclosures by separately reporting servicing income and servicing expense in its Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). Servicing income and servicing expense were previously included within Other income (loss). As a result of this change, prior periods have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation. In addition, the Company consolidated certain line items in its Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) in an effort to streamline and simplify its financial presentation. Amounts previously reported under Net interest component of interest rate swaps, Realized gains (losses) on termination or maturity of interest rate swaps, Unrealized gains (losses) on interest rate swaps and Net gains (losses) on other derivatives are combined into a single line item titled Net gains (losses) on derivatives. Similarly, amounts previously reported under Net gains (losses) on disposal of investments and other and Net unrealized gains (losses) on instruments measured at fair value through earnings are combined into a single line item titled Net gains (losses) on investments and other. As a result of these changes, prior periods have been adjusted to conform to the current presentation. Commencing with the Company's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and for subsequent reporting periods, the Company has relabeled "Core Earnings (excluding PAA)" as "Earnings Available for Distribution" ("EAD"). Earnings Available for Distribution, which is a non-GAAP financial measure intended to supplement the Company's financial results computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), has replaced the Company's prior presentation of Core Earnings (excluding PAA). In addition, Core Earnings (excluding PAA) results from prior reporting periods have been relabeled Earnings Available for Distribution. In line with evolving industry practices, the Company believes the term Earnings Available for Distribution more accurately reflects the principal purpose of the measure than the term Core Earnings (excluding PAA) and serves as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating the Company's performance and its ability to pay dividends. The definition of Earnings Available for Distribution is identical to the definition of Core Earning (excluding PAA) from prior reporting periods. As such, Earnings Available for Distribution is defined as the sum of (a) economic net interest income, (b) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income, (c) net servicing income less realized amortization of MSR, (d) other income (loss) (excluding depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles, non-EAD income allocated to equity method investments and other non-EAD components of other income (loss)), (e) general and administrative expenses (excluding transaction expenses and non-recurring items) and (f) income taxes (excluding the income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items) and excludes (g) the premium amortization adjustment ("PAA") representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company's Agency mortgage-backed securities. Earnings Available for Distribution should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP net income. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for a detailed discussion of Earnings Available for Distribution. In addition, beginning with the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Company began classifying certain portfolio activity- or volume-related expenses (including but not limited to brokerage and commission fees, due diligence costs and securitization expenses) as Other income (loss) rather than Other general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) to better reflect the nature of the items. As such, prior periods have been conformed to the current presentation.

3



Other Information This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as related to adverse economic conditions on real estate-related assets and financing conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including cybersecurity incidents; our ability to grow our residential credit business; the sale of our middle market lending business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance. Annaly's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com. Annaly routinely posts important information for investors on the Company's website, www.annaly.com. Annaly intends to use this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information, for complying with the Company's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. Annaly encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in Annaly to monitor the Company's website, in addition to following Annaly's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, webcasts and other information it posts from time to time on its website. To sign-up for email-notifications, please visit the "Investors" section of our website, www.annaly.com, then click on "Investor Resources" and select "Email Alerts" to complete the email notification form. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company's webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. The Company prepares a supplemental investor presentation and a financial summary for the benefit of its shareholders. Both the First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation and the First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary can be found at the Company's website (www.annaly.com) in the Investors section under Investor Presentations. Conference Call The Company will hold the first quarter 2022 earnings conference call on April 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed by accessing the pre-registration link found on the homepage or "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.annaly.com, or by using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10164945/f20d8f5d22 . Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

For participants who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, access is available by dialing 844-735-3317 within the U.S., or 412-317-5703 internationally, and requesting the "Annaly Earnings Call." There will also be an audio webcast of the call on www.annaly.com. A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call. The replay number is 877-344-7529 for domestic calls and 412-317-0088 for international calls and the conference passcode is 4986417. If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit www.annaly.com, click on Investors, then select Email Alerts and complete the email notification form.

4



Financial Statements ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2022 December 31, 2021 (1) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31, 2021 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 955,840 $ 1,342,090 $ 1,046,300 $ 1,380,456 $ 1,122,793 Securities 60,727,637 63,655,674 65,622,352 69,032,335 71,849,437 Loans, net 3,617,818 4,242,043 3,580,521 3,563,008 2,603,343 Mortgage servicing rights 1,108,937 544,562 572,259 202,616 113,080 Interests in MSR 85,653 69,316 57,530 49,035 - Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles 7,809,307 6,086,308 4,738,481 4,073,156 3,768,922 Assets of disposal group held for sale - 194,138 238,042 3,302,001 4,400,723 Derivative assets 964,075 170,370 331,395 181,889 891,474 Receivable for unsettled trades 407,225 2,656 42,482 14,336 144,918 Principal and interest receivable 246,739 234,983 234,810 250,210 259,655 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 23,110 24,241 25,371 26,502 37,337 Other assets 238,793 197,683 172,890 300,761 177,907 Total assets $ 76,185,134 $ 76,764,064 $ 76,662,433 $ 82,376,305 $ 85,369,589 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Liabilities Repurchase agreements $ 52,626,503 $ 54,769,643 $ 55,475,420 $ 60,221,067 $ 61,202,477 Other secured financing 914,255 903,255 729,555 909,655 922,605 Debt issued by securitization vehicles 6,711,953 5,155,633 3,935,410 3,315,087 3,044,725 Participations issued 775,432 1,049,066 641,006 315,810 180,527 Liabilities of disposal group held for sale - 154,956 159,508 2,362,690 3,319,414 Derivative liabilities 826,972 881,537 912,134 900,259 939,622 Payable for unsettled trades 1,992,568 147,908 571,540 154,405 1,070,080 Interest payable 80,870 91,176 109,586 173,721 100,949 Dividends payable 321,423 321,142 318,986 317,714 307,671 Other liabilities 456,388 94,423 91,421 66,721 213,924 Total liabilities 64,706,364 63,568,739 62,944,566 68,737,129 71,301,994 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share (2) 1,536,569 1,536,569 1,536,569 1,536,569 1,536,569 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (3) 14,610 14,597 14,499 14,442 13,985 Additional paid-in capital 20,321,952 20,313,832 20,228,366 20,178,692 19,754,826 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,465,482) 958,410 1,638,638 1,780,275 2,002,231 Accumulated deficit (7,980,407) (9,653,582) (9,720,270) (9,892,863) (9,251,804) Total stockholders' equity 11,427,242 13,169,826 13,697,802 13,617,115 14,055,807 Noncontrolling interests 51,528 25,499 20,065 22,061 11,788 Total equity 11,478,770 13,195,325 13,717,867 13,639,176 14,067,595 Total liabilities and equity $ 76,185,134 $ 76,764,064 $ 76,662,433 $ 82,376,305 $ 85,369,589 (1) Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2021. (2) 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 28,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock - Includes 17,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. 6.75% Series I Preferred Stock - Includes 17,700,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding. (3) Includes 2,936,500,000 shares authorized. Includes 1,461,012,252 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022; 1,459,736,258 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021; 1,449,935,017 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021; 1,444,156,029 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021; 1,398,502,906 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021.

5



ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) For the quarters ended March 31, 2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Net interest income Interest income $ 655,850 $ 422,780 $ 412,972 $ 383,906 $ 763,378 Interest expense 74,922 61,785 50,438 61,047 75,973 Net interest income 580,928 360,995 362,534 322,859 687,405 Net servicing income Servicing and related income 34,715 31,322 17,948 10,519 9,229 Servicing and related expense 3,757 4,290 3,012 2,603 2,297 Net servicing income 30,958 27,032 14,936 7,916 6,932 Other income (loss) Net gains (losses) on investments and other (159,804) (40,473) 102,819 20,207 38,405 Net gains (losses) on derivatives 1,642,028 135,359 84,950 (581,962) 1,169,383 Loan loss (provision) reversal (608) (194) 6,134 (494) 139,620 Business divestiture-related gains (losses) (354) (16,514) (14,009) 1,527 (249,563) Other, net 3,058 (415) 1,285 (6,241) 6,536 Total other income (loss) 1,484,320 77,763 181,179 (566,963) 1,104,381 General and administrative expenses Compensation and management fee 33,002 27,061 27,859 32,013 31,518 Other general and administrative expenses 12,762 13,640 16,023 21,513 16,387 Total general and administrative expenses 45,764 40,701 43,882 53,526 47,905 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,050,442 425,089 514,767 (289,714) 1,750,813 Income taxes 26,548 6,629 (6,767) 5,134 (321) Net income (loss) 2,023,894 418,460 521,534 (294,848) 1,751,134 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,639 2,979 2,290 794 321 Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly 2,022,255 415,481 519,244 (295,642) 1,750,813 Dividends on preferred stock 26,883 26,883 26,883 26,883 26,883 Net income (loss) available (related) to common stockholders $ 1,995,372 $ 388,598 $ 492,361 $ (322,525) $ 1,723,930 Net income (loss) per share available (related) to common stockholders Basic $ 1.37 $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ (0.23) $ 1.23 Diluted $ 1.36 $ 0.27 $ 0.34 $ (0.23) $ 1.23 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 1,461,363,637 1,454,138,154 1,445,315,914 1,410,239,138 1,399,210,925 Diluted 1,462,451,965 1,455,411,503 1,446,357,867 1,410,239,138 1,400,000,727 Other comprehensive income (loss) Net income (loss) $ 2,023,894 $ 418,460 $ 521,534 $ (294,848) $ 1,751,134 Unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale securities (3,568,679) (685,699) (113,451) (191,541) (1,428,927) Reclassification adjustment for net (gains) losses included in net income (loss) 144,787 5,471 (28,186) (30,415) 56,823 Other comprehensive income (loss) (3,423,892) (680,228) (141,637) (221,956) (1,372,104) Comprehensive income (loss) (1,399,998) (261,768) 379,897 (516,804) 379,030 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,639 2,979 2,290 794 321 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Annaly (1,401,637) (264,747) 377,607 (517,598) 378,709 Dividends on preferred stock 26,883 26,883 26,883 26,883 26,883 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (1,428,520) $ (291,630) $ 350,724 $ (544,481) $ 351,826

6



Key Financial Data The following table presents key metrics of the Company's portfolio, liabilities and hedging positions, and performance as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021: The following table presents key metrics of the Company's portfolio, liabilities and hedging positions, and performance as of and for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021: March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Portfolio related metrics Fixed-rate Residential Securities as a percentage of total Residential Securities 97 % 97 % 97 % Adjustable-rate and floating-rate Residential Securities as a percentage of total Residential Securities 3 % 3 % 3 % Weighted average experienced CPR for the period 16.7 % 21.4 % 23.9 % Weighted average projected long-term CPR at period-end 9.5 % 12.7 % 11.8 % Liabilities and hedging metrics Weighted average days to maturity on repurchase agreements outstanding at period-end 68 52 88 Hedge ratio (1) 109 % 95 % 75 % Weighted average pay rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2) 0.70 % 0.59 % 0.80 % Weighted average receive rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2) 0.50 % 0.08 % 0.34 % Weighted average net rate on interest rate swaps at period-end (2) 0.20 % 0.51 % 0.46 % GAAP leverage at period-end (3) 5.3:1 4.7:1 4.6:1 GAAP capital ratio at period-end (4) 15.1 % 17.2 % 16.5 % Performance related metrics Book value per common share $ 6.77 $ 7.97 $ 8.95 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share (5) $ 1.37 $ 0.27 $ 1.23 Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 65.62 % 12.44 % 49.87 % Net interest margin (6) 3.20 % 1.97 % 3.39 % Average yield on interest earning assets (7) 3.61 % 2.31 % 3.76 % Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities (8) 0.48 % 0.38 % 0.42 % Net interest spread 3.13 % 1.93 % 3.34 % Dividend declared per common share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Annualized dividend yield (9) 12.50 % 11.25 % 10.23 % Non-GAAP metrics * Earnings available for distribution per average common share (5) $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Annualized EAD return on average equity (excluding PAA) 14.01 % 13.10 % 12.53 % Economic leverage at period-end (3) 6.4:1 5.7:1 6.1:1 Economic capital ratio at period end (4) 13.1 % 14.4 % 13.7 % Net interest margin (excluding PAA) (6) 2.04 % 2.03 % 1.91 % Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) (7) 2.62 % 2.63 % 2.71 % Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities (8) 0.89 % 0.75 % 0.87 % Net interest spread (excluding PAA) 1.73 % 1.88 % 1.84 % * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information. (1) Measures total notional balances of interest rate swaps, interest rate swaptions (excluding receiver swaptions) and futures relative to repurchase agreements, other secured financing and cost basis of TBA derivatives outstanding; excludes MSR and the effects of term financing, both of which serve to reduce interest rate risk. Additionally, the hedge ratio does not take into consideration differences in duration between assets and liabilities. (2) Excludes forward starting swaps. (3) GAAP leverage is computed as the sum of repurchase agreements, other secured financing, debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued and mortgages payable divided by total equity. Economic leverage is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of to-be-announced ("TBA") and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage. (4) GAAP capital ratio is computed as total equity divided by total assets. Economic capital ratio is computed as total equity divided by total economic assets. Total economic assets include the implied market value of TBA derivatives and are net of debt issued by securitization vehicles. (5) Net of dividends on preferred stock. (6) Net interest margin represents interest income less interest expense divided by average interest earning assets. Net interest margin (excluding PAA) represents the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average interest earning assets plus average TBA contract and CMBX balances. (7) Average yield on interest earning assets represents annualized interest income divided by average interest earning assets. Average interest earning assets reflects the average amortized cost of our investments during the period. Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) is calculated using annualized interest income (excluding PAA). (8) Average GAAP cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Average interest bearing liabilities reflects the average balances during the period. Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities. Economic interest expense is comprised of GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps. (9) Based on the closing price of the Company's common stock of $7.04, $7.82 and $8.60 at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

7



The following table contains additional information on our investment portfolio as of the dates presented: For the quarters ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Agency mortgage-backed securities $ 57,787,141 $ 60,525,605 $ 69,637,229 Residential credit risk transfer securities 845,809 936,228 930,983 Non-agency mortgage-backed securities 1,737,333 1,663,336 1,277,104 Commercial mortgage-backed securities 357,354 530,505 4,121 Total securities $ 60,727,637 $ 63,655,674 $ 71,849,437 Residential mortgage loans $ 1,650,151 $ 2,272,072 $ 528,868 Residential mortgage loan warehouse facility - 980 - Corporate debt 1,967,667 1,968,991 2,074,475 Total loans, net $ 3,617,818 $ 4,242,043 $ 2,603,343 Mortgage servicing rights $ 1,108,937 $ 544,562 $ 113,080 Interests in MSR $ 85,653 $ 69,316 $ - Agency mortgage-backed securities transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles $ 544,991 $ 589,873 $ 598,118 Residential mortgage loans transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles 7,264,316 5,496,435 3,170,804 Assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles $ 7,809,307 $ 6,086,308 $ 3,768,922 Assets of disposal group held for sale $ - $ 194,138 $ 4,400,723 Total investment portfolio $ 73,349,352 $ 74,792,041 $ 82,735,505

8



Non-GAAP Financial Measures To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides the following non-GAAP measures: •earnings available for distribution ("EAD"); •earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders; •earnings available for distribution per average common share; •annualized EAD return on average equity; •economic leverage; •economic capital ratio; •interest income (excluding PAA); •economic interest expense; •economic net interest income (excluding PAA); •average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA); •average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities; •net interest margin (excluding PAA); and •net interest spread (excluding PAA).

These measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures computed in accordance with GAAP. While intended to offer a fuller understanding of the Company's results and operations, non-GAAP financial measures also have limitations. For example, the Company may calculate its non-GAAP metrics, such as earnings available for distribution, or the PAA, differently than its peers making comparative analysis difficult. Additionally, in the case of non-GAAP measures that exclude the PAA, the amount of amortization expense excluding the PAA is not necessarily representative of the amount of future periodic amortization nor is it indicative of the term over which the Company will amortize the remaining unamortized premium. Changes to actual and estimated prepayments will impact the timing and amount of premium amortization and, as such, both GAAP and non-GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures provide additional detail to enhance investor understanding of the Company's period-over-period operating performance and business trends, as well as for assessing the Company's performance versus that of industry peers. Additional information pertaining to the Company's use of these non-GAAP financial measures, including discussion of how each such measure may be useful to investors, and reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP results are provided below. Earnings available for distribution, earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders, earnings available for distribution per average common share and annualized EAD return on average equity The Company's principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to preserve capital through prudent selection of investments and continuous management of its portfolio. The Company generates net income by earning a net interest spread on its investment portfolio, which is a function of interest income from its investment portfolio less financing, hedging and operating costs. Earnings available for distribution, which is defined as the sum of (a) economic net interest income, (b) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income, (c) net servicing income less realized amortization of MSR, (d) other income (loss) (excluding depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles, non-EAD income allocated to equity method investments and other non-EAD components of other income (loss)), (e) general and administrative expenses (excluding transaction expenses and non-recurring items), and (f) income taxes (excluding the income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items) and excludes (g) the premium amortization adjustment ("PAA") representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company's Agency mortgage-backed securities is used by the Company's management and, the Company believes, used by analysts and investors to measure its progress in achieving its principal business objective. The Company seeks to fulfill this objective through a variety of factors including portfolio construction, the degree of market risk exposure and related hedge profile, and the use and forms of leverage, all while operating within the parameters of the Company's capital allocation policy and risk governance framework. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide management and investors with additional details regarding the Company's underlying operating results and investment portfolio trends by (i) making adjustments to account for the disparate reporting of changes in fair value where certain instruments are reflected in GAAP net income (loss) while others are reflected in other comprehensive income (loss) and (ii) by excluding certain unrealized, non-cash or episodic components of GAAP net income (loss) in order to provide additional transparency into the operating performance of the Company's portfolio. In addition, EAD serves as a useful indicator for investors in evaluating the Company's performance and ability to pay dividends. Annualized EAD return on average equity, which is calculated by dividing earnings available for distribution over average stockholders' equity, provides investors with additional detail on the earnings available for distribution generated by the Company's invested equity capital.

9



The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP financial results to non-GAAP earnings available for distribution for the periods presented: For the quarters ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,023,894 $ 418,460 $ 1,751,134 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,639 2,979 321 Net income (loss) attributable to Annaly 2,022,255 415,481 1,750,813 Adjustments to exclude reported realized and unrealized (gains) losses Net (gains) losses on investments and other 159,804 40,473 (38,405) Net (gains) losses on derivatives (1) (1,704,569) (194,256) (1,249,130) Loan loss provision (reversal) (2) 812 1,931 (144,870) Business divestiture-related (gains) losses 354 16,514 249,563 Other adjustments Depreciation expense related to commercial real estate and amortization of intangibles (3) 1,130 1,144 7,324 Non-EAD (income) loss allocated to equity method investments (4) (9,920) (2,345) (9,680) Transaction expenses and non-recurring items (5) 3,350 1,533 695 Income tax effect of non-EAD income (loss) items 27,091 8,380 4,334 TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income (6) 129,492 119,657 98,933 MSR amortization (7) (19,652) (25,864) (15,488) Plus: Premium amortization adjustment cost (benefit) (179,516) 57,395 (214,570) Earnings available for distribution * 430,631 440,043 439,519 Dividends on preferred stock 26,883 26,883 26,883 Earnings available for distribution attributable to common stockholders * $ 403,748 $ 413,160 $ 412,636 GAAP net income (loss) per average common share $ 1.37 $ 0.27 $ 1.23 Earnings available for distribution per average common share * $ 0.28 $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Annualized GAAP return (loss) on average equity 65.62 % 12.44 % 49.87 % Annualized EAD return on average equity * 14.01 % 13.10 % 12.53 % * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (1) The adjustment to add back Net (gains) losses on derivatives does not include the net interest component of interest rate swaps which is reflected in earnings available for distribution. The net interest component of interest rate swaps totaled ($62.5) million, ($58.9) million and ($79.7) million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Includes $0.2 million, $1.7 million and ($5.3) million of loss provision (reversal) on the Company's unfunded loan commitments for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively, which is reported in Other, net in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). (3) Includes depreciation and amortization expense related to equity method investments. (4) The Company excludes non-EAD (income) loss allocated to equity method investments, which represents the unrealized (gains) losses allocated to equity interests in a portfolio of MSR, which is a component of Other, net. (5) The quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 include costs incurred in connection with securitizations of residential whole loans. (6) TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income each represent a component of Net gains (losses) on derivatives. CMBX coupon income totaled $1.1 million, $1.1 million and $1.5 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively. (7) MSR amortization utilizes purchase date cash flow assumptions and actual unpaid principal balances and is calculated as the difference between projected MSR yield income and net servicing income for the period.

10



From time to time, the Company enters into TBA forward contracts as an alternate means of investing in and financing Agency mortgage-backed securities. A TBA contract is an agreement to purchase or sell, for future delivery, an Agency mortgage-backed security with a specified issuer, term and coupon. A TBA dollar roll represents a transaction where TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates are simultaneously bought and sold. The TBA contract settling in the later month typically prices at a discount to the earlier month contract with the difference in price commonly referred to as the "drop". The drop is a reflection of the expected net interest income from an investment in similar Agency mortgage-backed securities, net of an implied financing cost, that would be foregone as a result of settling the contract in the later month rather than in the earlier month. The drop between the current settlement month price and the forward settlement month price occurs because in the TBA dollar roll market, the party providing the financing is the party that would retain all principal and interest payments accrued during the financing period. Accordingly, TBA dollar roll income generally represents the economic equivalent of the net interest income earned on the underlying Agency mortgage-backed security less an implied financing cost. TBA dollar roll transactions are accounted for under GAAP as a series of derivatives transactions. The fair value of TBA derivatives is based on methods similar to those used to value Agency mortgage-backed securities. The Company records TBA derivatives at fair value on its Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition and recognizes periodic changes in fair value in Net gains (losses) on derivatives in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss), which includes both unrealized and realized gains and losses on derivatives. TBA dollar roll income is calculated as the difference in price between two TBA contracts with the same terms but different settlement dates multiplied by the notional amount of the TBA contract. Although accounted for as derivatives, TBA dollar rolls capture the economic equivalent of net interest income, or carry, on the underlying Agency mortgage-backed security (interest income less an implied cost of financing). TBA dollar roll income is reported as a component of Net gains (losses) on derivatives in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The CMBX index is a synthetic tradable index referencing a basket of 25 commercial mortgage-backed securities ("CMBS") of a particular rating and vintage. The CMBX index allows investors to take a long exposure (referred to as selling protection) or short exposure (referred to as buying protection) on the respective basket of CMBS securities and is structured as a "pay-as-you-go" contract whereby the protection buyer pays to the protection seller a standardized running coupon on the contracted notional amount. The Company reports income (expense) on CMBX positions in Net gains (losses) on derivatives in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The coupon payments received or paid on CMBX positions are equivalent to interest income (expense) and therefore included in earnings available for distribution. Premium Amortization Expense In accordance with GAAP, the Company amortizes or accretes premiums or discounts into interest income for its Agency mortgage-backed securities, excluding interest-only securities, multifamily and reverse mortgages, taking into account estimates of future principal prepayments in the calculation of the effective yield. The Company recalculates the effective yield as differences between anticipated and actual prepayments occur. Using third-party model and market information to project future cash flows and expected remaining lives of securities, the effective interest rate determined for each security is applied as if it had been in place from the date of the security's acquisition. The amortized cost of the security is then adjusted to the amount that would have existed had the new effective yield been applied since the acquisition date. The adjustment to amortized cost is offset with a charge or credit to interest income. Changes in interest rates and other market factors will impact prepayment speed projections and the amount of premium amortization recognized in any given period. The Company's GAAP metrics include the unadjusted impact of amortization and accretion associated with this method. Certain of the Company's non-GAAP metrics exclude the effect of the PAA, which quantifies the component of premium amortization representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term CPR. The following table illustrates the impact of the PAA on premium amortization expense for the Company's Residential Securities portfolio and residential securities transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles, for the quarters ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021: For the quarters ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Premium amortization expense (accretion) $ (25,353) $ 219,172 $ (11,891) Less: PAA cost (benefit) (179,516) 57,395 (214,570) Premium amortization expense (excluding PAA) $ 154,163 $ 161,777 $ 202,679

11



Economic leverage and economic capital ratios The Company uses capital coupled with borrowed funds to invest primarily in real estate related investments, earning the spread between the yield on its assets and the cost of its borrowings and hedging activities. The Company's capital structure is designed to offer an efficient complement of funding sources to generate positive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders while maintaining appropriate liquidity to support its business and meet the Company's financial obligations under periods of market stress. To maintain its desired capital profile, the Company utilizes a mix of debt and equity funding. Debt funding may include the use of repurchase agreements, loans, securitizations, participations issued, lines of credit, asset backed lending facilities, corporate bond issuance, convertible bonds, mortgages payable or other liabilities. Equity capital primarily consists of common and preferred stock. The Company's economic leverage ratio is computed as the sum of recourse debt, cost basis of TBA and CMBX derivatives outstanding, and net forward purchases (sales) of investments divided by total equity. Recourse debt consists of repurchase agreements and other secured financing (excluding certain non-recourse credit facilities). Certain credit facilities (included within other secured financing), debt issued by securitization vehicles, participations issued, and mortgages payable are non-recourse to the Company and are excluded from economic leverage. The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP debt to economic debt for purposes of calculating the Company's economic leverage ratio for the periods presented: As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Economic leverage ratio reconciliation (dollars in thousands) Repurchase agreements $ 52,626,503 $ 54,769,643 $ 61,202,477 Other secured financing 914,255 903,255 922,605 Debt issued by securitization vehicles 6,711,953 5,155,633 3,044,725 Participations issued 775,432 1,049,066 180,527 Debt included in liabilities of disposal group held for sale - 112,144 3,260,788 Total GAAP debt $ 61,028,143 $ 61,989,741 $ 68,611,122 Less Non-Recourse Debt: Credit facilities (1) $ (914,255) $ (903,255) $ (922,605) Debt issued by securitization vehicles (6,711,953) (5,155,633) (3,044,725) Participations issued (775,432) (1,049,066) (180,527) Non-recourse debt included in liabilities of disposal group held for sale - (112,144) (2,968,620) Total recourse debt $ 52,626,503 $ 54,769,643 $ 61,494,645 Plus / (Less): Cost basis of TBA and CMBX derivatives $ 19,006,949 $ 20,690,768 $ 23,538,792 Payable for unsettled trades 1,992,568 147,908 1,070,080 Receivable for unsettled trades (407,225) (2,656) (144,918) Economic debt * $ 73,218,795 $ 75,605,663 $ 85,958,599 Total equity $ 11,478,770 $ 13,195,325 $ 14,067,595 Economic leverage ratio * 6.4:1 5.7:1 6.1:1 * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (1) Included in Other secured financing in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition.



12



The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP total assets to economic total assets for purposes of calculating the Company's economic capital ratio for the periods presented: As of March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Economic capital ratio reconciliation (dollars in thousands) Total GAAP assets $ 76,185,134 $ 76,764,064 $ 85,369,589 Less: Gross unrealized gains on TBA derivatives (1) (24,757) (52,693) (17,404) Debt issued by securitization vehicles (2) (6,711,953) (5,155,633) (5,587,281) Plus: Implied market value of TBA derivatives 18,284,708 20,338,633 22,793,892 Total economic assets * $ 87,733,132 $ 91,894,371 $ 102,558,796 Total equity $ 11,478,770 $ 13,195,325 $ 14,067,595 Economic capital ratio (3) 13.1% 14.4% 13.7% * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (1) Included in Derivative assets in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. (2) Includes debt issued by securitization vehicles reported in Liabilities of disposal group held for sale in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition. (3) Economic capital ratio is computed as total equity divided by total economic assets.

Interest income (excluding PAA), economic interest expense and economic net interest income (excluding PAA) Interest income (excluding PAA) represents interest income excluding the effect of the PAA, and serves as the basis for deriving average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA), net interest spread (excluding PAA) and net interest margin (excluding PAA), which are discussed below. The Company believes this measure provides management and investors with additional detail to enhance their understanding of the Company's operating results and trends by excluding the component of premium amortization expense representing the cumulative impact on prior periods, but not the current period, of quarter-over-quarter changes in estimated long-term prepayment speeds related to the Company's Agency mortgage-backed securities (other than interest-only securities, multifamily and reverse mortgages), which can obscure underlying trends in the performance of the portfolio. Economic interest expense includes GAAP interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps. The Company uses interest rate swaps to manage its exposure to changing interest rates on its repurchase agreements by economically hedging cash flows associated with these borrowings. Accordingly, adding the net interest component of interest rate swaps to interest expense, as computed in accordance with GAAP, reflects the total contractual interest expense and thus, provides investors with additional information about the cost of the Company's financing strategy. The Company may use market agreed coupon ("MAC") interest rate swaps in which the Company may receive or make a payment at the time of entering into such interest rate swap to compensate for the off-market nature of such interest rate swap. In accordance with GAAP, upfront payments associated with MAC interest rate swaps are not reflected in the net interest component of interest rate swaps in the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss). The Company did not enter into any MAC interest rate swaps during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Similarly, economic net interest income (excluding PAA), as computed below, provides investors with additional information to enhance their understanding of the net economics of our primary business operations. For the quarters ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Interest income (excluding PAA) reconciliation (dollars in thousands) GAAP interest income $ 655,850 $ 422,780 $ 763,378 Premium amortization adjustment (179,516) 57,395 (214,570) Interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 476,334 $ 480,175 $ 548,808 Economic interest expense reconciliation GAAP interest expense $ 74,922 $ 61,785 $ 75,973 Add: Net interest component of interest rate swaps 62,541 58,897 79,747 Economic interest expense * $ 137,463 $ 120,682 $ 155,720 Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) reconciliation Interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 476,334 $ 480,175 $ 548,808 Less: Economic interest expense * 137,463 120,682 155,720 Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 338,871 $ 359,493 $ 393,088 * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

13



Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA), net interest spread (excluding PAA), net interest margin (excluding PAA) and average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities Net interest spread (excluding PAA), which is the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) and the average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities, which represents annualized economic interest expense divided by average interest bearing liabilities, and net interest margin (excluding PAA), which is calculated as the sum of interest income (excluding PAA) plus TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income less interest expense and the net interest component of interest rate swaps divided by the sum of average interest earning assets plus average TBA contract and CMBX balances, provide management with additional measures of the Company's profitability that management relies upon in monitoring the performance of the business. Disclosure of these measures, which are presented below, provides investors with additional detail regarding how management evaluates the Company's performance. For the quarters ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Economic metrics (excluding PAA) (dollars in thousands) Average interest earning assets $ 72,590,876 $ 73,134,966 $ 81,121,340 Interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 476,334 $ 480,175 $ 548,808 Average yield on interest earning assets (excluding PAA) * 2.62 % 2.63 % 2.71 % Average interest bearing liabilities $ 61,865,292 $ 63,342,740 $ 72,002,031 Economic interest expense * $ 137,463 $ 120,682 $ 155,720 Average economic cost of interest bearing liabilities * 0.89 % 0.75 % 0.87 % Economic net interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 338,871 $ 359,493 $ 393,088 Net interest spread (excluding PAA) * 1.73 % 1.88 % 1.84 % Interest income (excluding PAA) * $ 476,334 $ 480,175 $ 548,808 TBA dollar roll income and CMBX coupon income 129,492 119,657 98,933 Economic interest expense * (137,463) (120,682) (155,720) Subtotal $ 468,363 $ 479,150 $ 492,021 Average interest earnings assets $ 72,590,876 $ 73,134,966 $ 81,121,340 Average TBA contract and CMBX balances 19,229,537 21,159,120 21,865,969 Subtotal $ 91,820,413 $ 94,294,086 $ 102,987,309 Net interest margin (excluding PAA) * 2.04 % 2.03 % 1.91 % * Represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

14

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Annaly Capital Management Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2022 21:47:36 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 05:49p ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : REPORTS 1st QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K PU 05:48p ANNALY : Q1 Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:31p ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibit.. AQ 04:28p ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Download First Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation PU 04:28p ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K) AQ 04:26p Earnings Flash (NLY) ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Posts Q1 EPS $0.28, vs. Street Est of $0.. MT 04:19p Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 1st Quarter 2022 Results BU 01:22p EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : Annaly Cap Mgt Inc, 40.0% Follow-Through Indicator, 1.6% Sensi.. MT 12:40p UBS Adjusts Annaly Capital Management Price Target to $7 From $7.50, Maintains Neutral .. MT 11:42a Barclays Adjusts Annaly Capital Management's Price Target to $7 from $8, Keeps Equalwei.. MT Analyst Recommendations on ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. 12:40p UBS Adjusts Annaly Capital Management Price Target to $7 From $7.50, Maintains Neutral .. MT 11:42a Barclays Adjusts Annaly Capital Management's Price Target to $7 from $8, Keeps Equalwei.. MT 04/25 JPMorgan Adjusts Annaly Capital Management's Price Target to $6.50 from $7.50, Keeps Ov.. MT