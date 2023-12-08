Official ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. press release
Annaly Capital Management : Aviso aos Acionistas
December 08, 2023 at 10:23 am EST
Share
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION
Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA
Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Annaly Capital Management Inc, código ISIN BRN2LYBDR003, informa que foi aprovado em 07/12/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,650000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8949 - 07/12/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 2,152155275 por BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 06/02/2024, aos titulares de BDRs em 26/12/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 27/12/2023 até 29/12/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Annaly Capital Management Inc (Company), ISIN BRN2LYBDR003, hereby informs that on 07/12/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,650000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8949 - 07/12/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 2,152155275 per BDR.
The payment will be completed on 06/02/2024, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 26/12/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 27/12/2023 to 29/12/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Annaly Capital Management Inc. published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 15:21:52 UTC.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. is a diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance. The Company owns a portfolio of real estate-related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, credit risk transfer (CRT) securities, and other securities representing interests in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans, residential mortgage loans and mortgage servicing rights (MSR). Its investment groups include Annaly Agency Group, Annaly Residential Credit Group and Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group. Annaly Agency Group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (mbs) collateralized by residential mortgages. Annaly Residential Credit Group invests in non-agency residential mortgage assets within residential and commercial markets. Annaly Mortgage Servicing Rights Group invests in MSR, which provides the right to service residential mortgage loans in exchange for a portion of the interest payments.