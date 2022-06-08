Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLY   US0357104092

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(NLY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:11 2022-06-08 pm EDT
6.665 USD   -0.37%
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend of $0.22 Per Share

06/08/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) declared the second quarter 2022 common stock cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. This dividend is payable July 29, 2022, to common shareholders of record on June 30, 2022. The ex-dividend date is June 29, 2022.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as related to adverse economic conditions on real estate-related assets and financing conditions (and our outlook for our business in light of these conditions, which is uncertain); changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including cybersecurity incidents; our ability to grow our residential credit business; the sale of our middle market lending business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; and our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 686 M - -
Net income 2022 3 123 M - -
Net Debt 2022 73 066 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,70x
Yield 2022 13,0%
Capitalization 10 443 M 10 443 M -
EV / Sales 2022 49,5x
EV / Sales 2023 65,7x
Nbr of Employees 171
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 6,69 $
Average target price 6,47 $
Spread / Average Target -3,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Finkelstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serena Wolfe Chief Financial Officer
Michael E. Haylon Chairman
Donald S. Choe Chief Technology Officer
Steven F. Campbell Head-Business Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-14.45%10 443
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.-2.39%7 280
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.-19.15%6 364
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.7.10%5 354
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.1.89%5 260
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION-33.62%2 740