Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Annaly Capital Management, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLY   US0357104092

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.

(NLY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. : Announces Preferred Dividends

08/11/2021 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series F Preferred Stock cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.434375 per share of Series F Preferred Stock.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series G Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series G Preferred Stock cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.40625 per share of Series G Preferred Stock.

In accordance with the terms of Annaly’s 6.75% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (“Series I Preferred Stock”), the Board has declared a Series I Preferred Stock cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.421875 per share of Series I Preferred Stock.

Dividends for the Series F Preferred Stock, Series G Preferred Stock, and Series I Preferred Stock are payable on September 30, 2021 to preferred shareholders of record as of September 1, 2021.

About Annaly

Annaly is a leading diversified capital manager with investment strategies across mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. Annaly’s principal business objective is to generate net income for distribution to its stockholders and to optimize its returns through prudent management of its diversified investment strategies. Annaly is internally managed and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. Additional information on the company can be found at www.annaly.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as related to adverse economic conditions on real estate-related assets and financing conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of our assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including cybersecurity incidents; our ability to grow our residential credit business; our ability to grow our middle market lending business; credit risks related to our investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; our ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting our business; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; our ability to maintain our exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act; and the timing and ultimate completion of the sale of our commercial real estate business. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
04:18pANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces Preferred Dividends
BU
08/06ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Fina..
AQ
08/06Tranche Update on Annaly Capital Management, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan annou..
CI
08/06ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis ITEM 2. MANAGEM..
AQ
07/28ANNALY : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : REPORTS 2nd QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
07/28ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Download Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Press Release
PU
07/28ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Second Quarter 2021 Supplemental Information
PU
07/28ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
07/28ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 829 M - -
Net income 2021 2 107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 64 837 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,74x
Yield 2021 10,3%
Capitalization 12 291 M 12 291 M -
EV / Sales 2021 42,2x
EV / Sales 2022 51,0x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 8,51 $
Average target price 9,07 $
Spread / Average Target 6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Finkelstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serena Wolfe Chief Financial Officer
Michael E. Haylon Chairman
Donald S. Choe Chief Technology Officer
Steven F. Campbell Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.0.71%12 291
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.3.33%8 462
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.33.58%7 432
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.17.69%4 809
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.-1.11%4 586
CHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION46.54%3 544