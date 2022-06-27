Annaly Capital Management : Katie Beirne Fallon Resigns from the Board of Annaly Capital Management, Inc - Form 8-K

Katie Beirne Fallon Resigns from the Board of Annaly Capital Management, Inc.

NEW YORK - (June 27, 2022) - Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) ("Annaly" or the "Company") announced today that director Katie Beirne Fallon resigned from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective July 14, 2022, in connection with her acceptance of an offer to serve as Executive Vice President, Communications, Public Affairs and Policy at Fidelity Investments. Ms. Fallon joined the Board in January 2018 and served as the Chair of the Corporate Responsibility Committee since May 2020. Ms. Fallon also served as a member of the Nominating / Corporate Governance Committee.

"Katie has been an exceptional member of Annaly's Board of Directors and has made lasting contributions," said Michael Haylon, Chair of Annaly's Board of Directors. "As Chair of the Corporate Responsibility Committee, Katie guided the Company through the publication of three industry-leading corporate responsibility reports and championed efforts to enhance the Board's oversight of the Company's environmental, social and governance matters, including the recent initiative to assess climate-related risks and opportunities. On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Katie for her leadership and wish her continued success in her new role."

Following Ms. Fallon's resignation, Annaly's Board will be comprised of 10 directors, 60% of whom identify as women and/or racially/ethnically diverse.

