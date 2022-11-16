Advanced search
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
21.01 USD   +0.38%
Annaly Capital Management : Management Change - Form 8-K

11/16/2022 | 07:39am EST
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE
SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
November 14, 2022

Annaly Capital Management Inc
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)
Maryland
1-13447 22-3479661
(State or other jurisdiction of incorporation or organization) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)
1211 Avenue of the Americas
New York,
New York
10036
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (212) 696-0100

Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class Trading Symbol(s) Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share NLY New York Stock Exchange
6.95% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock NLY.F New York Stock Exchange
6.50% Series G Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock NLY.G New York Stock Exchange
6.75% Series I Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock NLY.I New York Stock Exchange







Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.
























































Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
On November 16, 2022, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (the "Company") announced the departure of Ilker Ertas from his position as Chief Investment Officer of the Company, effective immediately. David Finkelstein, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President, will re-assume the Chief Investment Officer position upon Mr. Ertas's departure. Mr. Finkelstein previously served as Chief Investment Officer of the Company from November 2016 until December 2021.



SIGNATURES


Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
(REGISTRANT)
By:
/s/ Anthony C. Green
Name: Anthony C. Green
Title: Chief Corporate Officer & Chief Legal Officer



Dated: November 16, 2022



Disclaimer

Annaly Capital Management Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 12:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
