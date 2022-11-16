Annaly Capital Management : Management Change - Form 8-K







FORM 8-K





CURRENT REPORT

November 14, 2022





Annaly Capital Management Inc

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On November 16, 2022, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (the "Company") announced the departure of Ilker Ertas from his position as Chief Investment Officer of the Company, effective immediately. David Finkelstein, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and President, will re-assume the Chief Investment Officer position upon Mr. Ertas's departure. Mr. Finkelstein previously served as Chief Investment Officer of the Company from November 2016 until December 2021.











