Annaly Capital Management : Residential Credit Presentation - July 2022
07/20/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
Onslow Bay Financial LLC
July 13, 2022
2
Annaly Capital Management Overview
3
Annaly Investment Strategies
Total Portfolio: $84.4 billion(1) | Total Shareholders' Equity: $11.5 billion
Mortgage
AgencyServicing
Rights
Invests in Agency MBS collateralized by
Invests in Mortgage Servicing Rights,
residential mortgages, which are
which provide the right to service
guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
residential loans in exchange for a
or Ginnie Mae, and complementary
portion of the interest payments
investments within the Agency market
made on the loans
$76.1bn
$8.2bn
$1.2bn
$1.1bn
Assets(1)
Capital(2)
Assets(1)
Capital(2)
(Includes AMML Capital)
Residential
Credit
Invests in Non-Agency residential
mortgage assets within the securitized
product and whole loan markets
$4.4bn $2.1bn
Assets(1)Capital(2)
Source: Company filings. Financial data as of March 31, 2022.
Total portfolio represents Annaly's investments that are on-balance sheet as well as investments that are off-balance sheet in which Annaly has economic exposure. Total assets include commercial real estate related assets, including CMBX derivatives (market value) of $0.4bn, which are excluded from capital allocation calculations. Agency assets exclude assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles of $0.5bn and include TBA purchase contracts (market value) of $18.3bn and $39mm of retained securities that are eliminated in consolidation. Residential Credit assets exclude assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles of $7.3bn, include $893mm of retained securities that are eliminated in consolidation and are shown net of participations issued totaling $0.8bn. MSR assets include limited partnership interests in two MSR funds, one of which is reported in Other Assets.
Capital allocation for each of the investment strategies is calculated as the difference between each investment strategy's allocated assets, which include TBA purchase contracts, and liabilities. Dedicated capital allocations as of March 31, 2022 assume capital related to the Middle Market Lending business will be redeployed within the Agency business and exclude commercial
real estate assets.
4
30Yr+:
96%
Agency | Portfolio Summary
Annaly Agency Portfolio: $76.1 billion in assets at the end of Q1 2022, a decrease of 6% compared to Q4 2021
During the first quarter, Annaly's notional holdings were roughly unchanged and portfolio activity focused on shifting up in coupon− Annaly reduced exposure to lower coupons (30-year 2.0% and 15-year 1.5%) by rotating into higher coupons (3.0% - 3.5%)
Actively delta hedged throughout the quarter and moved interest rate hedges further out the curve as our cash flows extended in the higher rate environment; our hedge ratio increased from 95% to 109% as a result of higher notional hedge portfolio
Annaly's MBS portfolio prepaid 16.7 CPR during the quarter, down from 21.4 CPR in Q4 2021
Asset Type(1)
IO/IIO/CMO
15yr
20yr
1%
2%
2%
DUS
2%
ARM/HECM
<1%
Total Dedicated Capital: $8.2 billion(1)(2)
Pass Through Coupon Type(3)
15 & 20Yr:
4%
3.0%
3.5%
>=4.0
1%
1%
<=2.5%
1%
1%
>=4.5%
Portfolio Quality(4)
Generic
15%
12%
4.0%
15%
<=2.5%
33%
40+ WALA
9%High
Quality
43%
30yr
93%
3.5%
17%3.0%
19%
Medium
Quality
33%
Note: Data as of March 31, 2022. Percentages based on fair market value and may not sum to 100% due to rounding.
1. Includes TBA purchase contracts.
2. Includes capital related to the Middle Market Lending business.
3. Includes TBA purchase contracts and fixed-ratepass-through certificates.
4. Includes fixed-ratepass-through certificates only. "High Quality Spec" protection is defined as pools backed by original loan balances of up to $125k, highest LTV pools (CR>125% LTV), geographic concentrations (NY/PR). "Med Quality Spec" includes $200k loan balance, $175k loan balance, $150k loan balance, high LTV (CQ 105-125% LTV) and 40-year pools. "40+ WALA" is defined as weighted average loan age greater than 40 months and treated as seasoned collateral.
5
