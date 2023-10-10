This presentation is issued by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ("Annaly"), an internally-managed, publicly traded company that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. This presentation is provided for investors in Annaly for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or instrument.
Invests in Agency MBS collateralized by
residential mortgages, which are
guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
or Ginnie Mae, and complementary investments within the Agency marketAssets(1)Capital(2)
Invests in Mortgage Servicing Rights,
which provide the right to service
residential loans in exchange for a portion
of the interest payments made on the
loansAssets(1)Capital(2)
Invests in Non-Agency residential
mortgage assets within the securitized
product and whole loan marketsAssets(1)Capital(2)
Source: Company filings. Financial data as of June 30, 2023.
- Total portfolio represents Annaly's investments that are on-balance sheet as well as investments that are off-balance sheet in which Annaly has economic exposure. Total assets include commercial real estate related assets, which are excluded from capital allocation calculations. Agency assets include TBA purchase contracts (market value) of $3.6bn. MSR assets include unsettled MSR commitments of $126mm. MSR commitments represent the market value of deals where Annaly has executed a letter of intent. There can be no assurance whether these deals will close or when they will close. Residential Credit assets exclude assets transferred or pledged to securitization vehicles of $11.3bn, include $1.2bn of retained securities that are eliminated in consolidation and are shown net of participations issued totaling $0.5bn.
- Capital allocation for each of the investment strategies is calculated as the difference between each investment strategy's allocated assets, which include TBA purchase contracts, and liabilities. Dedicated capital allocations as of June 30, 2023 exclude commercial real estate assets.
- Annaly's Agency portfolio is made up of high quality and liquid securities, predominately specified pools, TBAs and derivatives
- Portfolio benefits from in-house proprietary analytics that identify emerging prepayment trends and a focus on durable cash flows
- Diverse set of investment options within Agency market, including Agency CMBS, which provides complementary duration and return profiles to Agency MBS
- Access to deep and varied financing sources, including traditional bilateral repo and proprietary broker-dealer repo
- During the second quarter, Agency MBS spreads were volatile given FDIC sales of regional bank holdings, debt ceiling negotiations and uncertainty around central bank rate hikes
- Given these headwinds, spreads widened notably in April and May, though tightened sharply in June following the debt ceiling resolution and June FOMC pause in hiking cycle
- Money managers continue to be the primary source of demand considering the absence of buying from banks and the Federal Reserve
- Lower coupons modestly outperformed production coupons during the second quarter given positive supply/demand dynamics
Source: Company filings. Financial data as of June 30, 2023.
Note: Portfolio data as of quarter end for each respective period.
- Represents Agency's hedging profile and does not reflect Annaly's full hedging activity.
- Represents Agency's funding profile and does not reflect Annaly's full funding activity.
