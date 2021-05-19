Annaly Capital Management : 2021 Annual Meeting Presentation
Annual Meeting Presentation
May 19, 2021
Important Notices
This presentation is issued by Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ("Annaly"), an internally-managed, publicly traded company that has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and is being furnished in connection with Annaly's 2021 Annual Meeting. This presentation is provided for investors in Annaly for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security or instrument.
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation, other written or oral communications, and our public documents to which we refer contain or incorporate by reference certain forward-looking statements which are based on various assumptions (some of which are beyond our control) and may be identified by reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms or the negative of those terms. Such statements include those relating to the Company's future performance, macro outlook, the interest rate and credit environments, tax reform and future opportunities. Actual results could differ materially from those set forth in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including as related to adverse economic conditions on real estate-related assets and financing conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability of mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") and other securities for purchase; the availability of financing and, if available, the terms of any financing; changes in the market value of the Company's assets; changes in business conditions and the general economy; the Company's ability to grow its residential credit business; the Company's ability to grow its middle market lending business; credit risks related to the Company's investments in credit risk transfer securities, residential mortgage-backed securities and related residential mortgage credit assets, commercial real estate assets and corporate debt; risks related to investments in mortgage servicing rights; the Company's ability to consummate any contemplated investment opportunities; changes in government regulations or policy affecting the Company's business; the Company's ability to maintain its qualification as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes; the Company's ability to maintain its exemption from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940; and the timing and ultimate completion of the sale of our commercial real estate business. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law.
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.annaly.com. We intend to use this webpage as a means of disclosing material information, for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD and to post and update investor presentations and similar materials on a regular basis. Annaly encourages investors, analysts, the media and others interested in Annaly to monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations, webcasts and other information we post from time to time on our website. To sign-up for email-notifications, please visit the "Email Alerts" section of our website, www.annaly.com, under the "Investors" section and enter the required information to enable notifications. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. There is no guarantee that any investment strategy referenced herein will work under all market conditions. Prior to making any investment decision, you should evaluate your ability to invest for the long-term, especially during periods of downturns in the market. You alone assume the responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with any potential investment or investment strategy referenced herein. To the extent that this material contains reference to any past specific investment recommendations or strategies which were or would have been profitable to any person, it should not be assumed that recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of such past investment recommendations or strategies. The information contained herein is not intended to provide, and should not be relied upon for accounting, legal or tax advice or investment recommendations for Annaly or any of its affiliates.
Regardless of source, information is believed to be reliable for purposes used herein, but Annaly makes no representation or warranty as to the accuracy or completeness thereof and does not take any responsibility for information obtained from sources outside of Annaly. Certain information contained in the presentation discusses general market activity, industry or sector trends, or other broad-based economic, market or political conditions and should not be construed as research or investment advice.
About Our Company
Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ("Annaly") is a leading diversified capital manager that invests in two fundamental pillars of the American
economy: housing and business
$14bn
970%
$20bn+
Permanent
Total Shareholder
Common and Preferred
Capital(1)
Return Since IPO(2)
Dividends Declared(3)
~700k ~$295mm~180
American Homes
Investments Supporting
Talented
Financed(4)
Communities(5)
Professionals
We are internally managed and have elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes
Note: Company filings. Financial data as of March 31, 2021. Employee composition as of December 31, 2020.
Power of Annaly |The Industry Leader With a Differentiated Investing Model
~14x
$100bn
10
$8.9bn
Size of Median mREIT
Total Assets(2)
Financing Options
Unencumbered Assets
by Market Cap(1)
Scale
Diversified
Financing
Liquid
Annaly uses its size and scale to
Annaly is able to efficiently
Annaly's deep and diverse
Our diversified, lower leveraged
support two fundamental pillars of
diversify investments across its
financing sources include
strategy results in greater liquidity
the American economy: housing
businesses through a rigorous
traditional repo, warehouse lines
- $8.9bn of total unencumbered
and business
shared capital model and capital
and financing through our own
assets and $6.2bn of cash and
allocation process
broker dealer
unencumbered Agency MBS
Market Cap ($mm) | Annaly vs. mREIT Peers
$14,000
$12,000 $10,000 $8,000 $6,000
$4,000
Annaly Market Cap: $12.3bn
$2,000Peer Median Market Cap: $899mm
-
Peer 35
Peer 34
Peer 33
Peer 32
Peer 31
Peer 30
Peer 29
Peer 28
Peer 27
Peer 26
Peer 25
Peer 24
Peer 23
Peer 22
Peer 21
Peer 20
Peer 19
Peer 18
Peer 17
Peer 16
Peer 15
Peer 14
Peer 13
Peer 12
Peer 11
Peer 10
Peer 9
Peer 8
Peer 7
Peer 6
Peer 5
Peer 4
Peer 3
Peer 2
Peer 1
Source: Company filings and Bloomberg. Financial data as of March 31, 2021. Market data as of April 15, 2021.
Proven Results |Delivering Outsized Returns Over 20+ Years
Since inception, Annaly has delivered ~$21bn in dividends to shareholders(1)
$22,500
$18,000
$13,500
$9,000
$4,500
-
1997
1998
1999
2000
2001
2002
2003
2004
2007
2009
2011
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
Prior Cumulative2005
Dividends2006
Declared2008
Dividends2010
Declared2012
During2013
Year
2021YTD
Since our IPO in October 1997, Annaly has delivered total returns of ~970%, outperforming the broader market by ~1.75x
