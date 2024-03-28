Published: 2024-03-28 14:30:00 CET Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ)

Total number of voting rights and capital Change in number of shares and votes in Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) The number of shares and votes in Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) ("Annehem") have changed as a result of new Class A and Class B shares being issued in the rights issue resolved upon by the board of directors on 5 February 2024. Through the rights issue, Annehem's share capital has increased by SEK 249,999.991525, from SEK 500,000 to SEK 749,999.991525 and the total number of shares in Annehem has increased by 29,496,273, of which 3,431,995 Class A shares and 26,064,278 Class B shares. After the rights issue, the number of shares in Annehem amounts to 88,488,821, of which 10,295,986 Class A shares and 78,192,835 Class B shares. Each Class A share entitles the holder to ten (10) votes and each Class B share entitles the holder to one (1) vote. The total number of votes in Annehem has thus increased from 120,768,467 to 181,152,695. For further information, please contact:

Monica Fallenius, CEO, Annehem Fastigheter, monica.fallenius@annehem.se This is Annehem

Annehem Fastigheter is a growth-driven property company specializing in commercial, community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio in Annehem Fastigheter consists of 26 investment properties with a value of SEK 4,412.7 million and a lettable area of 202 thousand sqm as of 31 December 2023. The Company's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 2020 with the ticker ANNE B and have a Nasdaq Green Equity Designation since May 2022. This is information that Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:30 CET on 28 March 2024. Attachments:

Annehem_Fastigheter_Pressrelease_2024-03-28.pdf



