Annehem Fastigheter : Kempower moving into Ultimes Business Garden

02/07/2022 | 02:18am EST
Kempower moving into Ultimes Business Garden
Kempower Oyj has signed a lease agreement for office premises in Annehem's property Ultimes Business Garden I in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki. The company is leasing a space of approximately 300 m2 on the property's 6th floor. Ultimes Business Garden is a LEED Platinum certified full-service property and is located in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki with excellent transport connections.
Kempower, which manufactures fast charging technologies for electric vehicles, wants to use the new office space to support its growth and promote the hiring of top professionals in the field in the Greater Helsinki area. The company currently employs more than 100 people and their Finnish operations also include offices in Lahti and Tampere.
Annehem Business Director Peter Lindeberg
Tel. +358 40 535 1939 peter.lindeberg@peab.fi
ANNEHEM FASTIGHETER is a growth-driven property company specialising in commercial, community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg, Helsinki and Oslo. The property portfolio in Annehem Fastigheter consists of 23 investment properties with a value of SEK 3,537 million and a lettable area of 189 thousand sqm. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 2020 with the ticker ANNE B. For more information, please visit our website www.annehem.se.
KEMPOWER designs and manufactures DC fast charging solutions for electric vehicles and machines. We're a team of electric vehicle enthusiasts with a deep understanding of the charging market and a hands-on mentality. Our product development and production are rooted in Finland, with a majority of our materials and components sourced locally. We focus on all areas of transportation, from personal cars and commercial vehicles to mining equipment, boats and motorsports. With Kemppi Group's 70 years' experience in perfecting DC power supplies, we set the bar high in engineering and user-experience design. Kempower is listed in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. www.kempower.com
