Annehem Fastigheter : Kempower moving into Ultimes Business Garden

Kempower Oyj has signed a lease agreement for office premises in Annehem's property Ultimes Business Garden I in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki. The company is leasing a space of approximately 300 m2 on the property's 6th floor. Ultimes Business Garden is a LEED Platinum certified full-service property and is located in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki with excellent transport connections.

Kempower, which manufactures fast charging technologies for electric vehicles, wants to use the new office space to support its growth and promote the hiring of top professionals in the field in the Greater Helsinki area. The company currently employs more than 100 people and their Finnish operations also include offices in Lahti and Tampere.