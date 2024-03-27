Published: 2024-03-27 14:00:00 CET Annehem Fastigheter AB (publ)

Annual Financial Report Annehem Fastigheter publishes annual and sustainability report for 2023 Annehem Fastigheter AB has demonstrated resilience and stability during a year marked by geopolitical uncertanty and macroeconomic fluctuations. Our underlying property operations have performed strongly for the full year, with increased rent revenue, an improved operating income, and a strong income from property management despite a significantly higher net interest expense. We have a continued high occupancy rate with stable, long-term tenants. We continue to make sustainable progress in our real estate operations to move closer to the vision of being the most sustainable real estate company in the Nordic region. "In light of the challenging global environment, I am pleased with Annehem's performance in 2023. With our strong underlying property operations, low leverage with bank financing, and our long-term shareholders, Annehem has demonstrated both resilience and stability throughout the year. We have invested in and strengthened our existing property operations, and during the fourth quarter, we were able to make a forward-looking decision to acquire The Corner office building in Malmö and announce our intention to conduct a rights issue in early 2024. I would like to thank my employees, our tenants, and shareholders who, together with us, make Annehem's progress possible!" says Monica Fallenius, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.



Read more about Annehem's operational year 2023 in the annual and sustainability report, available in Swedish and English on our website and as an attachment to this press release. The Swedish annual and sustainability report is also available in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) on our website and as an attachment to this press release. For further information please contact:

Monica Fallenius, VD

monica.fallenius@annehem.se

Tel. +46 70 209 01 14



This information is information that Annehem Fastigheter AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:00 CEST on March 27, 2024 About Annehem Fastigheter

Annehem Fastigheter is a growth-driven property company specializing in commercial,community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm,Skåne, Gothenburg and Helsinki. The property portfolio in Annehem Fastigheter consists of 26investment properties with a value of SEK 4,412.7 million and a lettable area of 202 thousandsqm as of December 31, 2023. The Company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since December2020 with the ticker ANNE B and has a Nasdaq Green Designation since May 2022. For moreinformation, please visit Annehem's website www.annehem.se. Attachments:

Annehem_Fastigheter_Annual_Report_2023.pdf

Annehem_Fastigheter_Pressrelease_2024-03-27_en.pdf



This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices

To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page