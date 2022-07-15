Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Annehem Fastigheter AB
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANNE B   SE0015221684

ANNEHEM FASTIGHETER AB

(ANNE B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  05:04 2022-07-15 am EDT
22.45 SEK   +0.67%
05:14aANNEHEM FASTIGHETER : signs an agreement to purchase a property in Sundsvalls Logistikpark
PU
06/03Annehem Fastigheter Appoints Monica Fallenius as New CEO
CI
05/31ANNEHEM FASTIGHETER : has taken a logistics property in Södertälje into possession
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Annehem Fastigheter : signs an agreement to purchase a property in Sundsvalls Logistikpark

07/15/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Annehem signs an agreement to purchase a property in Sundsvalls Logistikpark

Annehem Fastigheter and Peab Projektutveckling have signed an agreement for a land purchase of approximately 58,000 sqm with Sundsvalls Logistikpark AB in Sundsvalls Logistikpark, Tunadal-Korsta-Ortviken.Annehem and Peab have formed a joint venture to develop a modern and sustainable logistics facility of approximately 28,000 sqm gross area in the logistics park.

During the work on the development of the approximately 58,000 sqm property, Sundsvalls Logistikpark has had a focus on environment and sustainability. To ensure high quality environmental work, they have worked according to the sustainability program CEEQUAL. Annehem and Peab, who plan to develop the property further, will continue to maintain a high environmental profile and sustainability certify the spaces they establish.

"We see a unique opportunity to establish a logistics facility in a fantastic location in Sundsvall for the benefit of the entire region. We have a great focus on sustainability and the building will be certified according to BREEAM Excellent with energy class A or B ", says Jörgen Lundgren, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.

"Through our construction operations, we have been involved in the development of the area at an early stage. It therefore feels extra pleasing to be part of and continue to develop this exciting and important project together with Sundsvalls Logistikpark and Annehem Fastigheter ", says Göran Linder, business area manager Peab Projektutveckling.

Sundsvalls Logistikpark is a transport hub under construction for shipping, rail and road in the Tunadal-Korsta-Ortviken area. Within the area, a combined terminal, railway and track area, container quay and establishment areas for logistics will be built.

The deal is conditioned on a decision by the municipal council, which is planned for 27 September.

For further information please contact:

Jörgen Lundgren
CEO
jorgen.lundgren@annehem.se
Mobil 076-843 05 08

About Annehem Fastigheter
Annehem Fastigheter is a growth-driven property company specialising in commercial, community service and residential properties in the Nordic growth regions of Stockholm, Skåne, Gothenburg, Helsinki and Oslo. The property portfolio in Annehem Fastigheter consists of 25 investment properties with a value of SEK 4 257 million and a lettable area of 195 thousand sqm. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since December 2020 with the ticker ANNE B and have a Nasdaq Green Designation since April 2022. For more information, please visit Annehems website www.annehem.se.

Disclaimer

Annehem Fastigheter AB published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANNEHEM FASTIGHETER AB
05:14aANNEHEM FASTIGHETER : signs an agreement to purchase a property in Sundsvalls Logistikpark
PU
06/03Annehem Fastigheter Appoints Monica Fallenius as New CEO
CI
05/31ANNEHEM FASTIGHETER : has taken a logistics property in Södertälje into possession
PU
05/19Annehem Fastigheter AB Appoints Henrik Saxborn as Board Member
CI
04/28ANNEHEM FASTIGHETER : Interim Report Januari-March 2022
PU
04/28Annehem Fastigheter AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2..
CI
02/23ANNEHEM FASTIGHETER : Year-end-report 2021
PU
02/23Annehem Fastigheter AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 3..
CI
02/23Annehem Fastigheter AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/07Annehem Fastigheter Announces Resignation of Jörgen Lundgren as CEO
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 249 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net income 2022 234 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
Net Debt 2022 1 525 M 144 M 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 316 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 10,8x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 55,5%
Chart ANNEHEM FASTIGHETER AB
Duration : Period :
Annehem Fastigheter AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANNEHEM FASTIGHETER AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 22,30 SEK
Average target price 33,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 48,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Jörgen Lundgren Chief Executive Officer
Jan Egenäs Chief Financial Officer
Göran Grosskopf Chairman
Viveka Frankendal Chief Operating Officer
Jesper Göransson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANNEHEM FASTIGHETER AB-40.21%124
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.80%33 943
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.14%32 207
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.51%30 840
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.33%29 447
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED12.51%25 622