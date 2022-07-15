Annehem Fastigheter : signs an agreement to purchase a property in Sundsvalls Logistikpark

During the work on the development of the approximately 58,000 sqm property, Sundsvalls Logistikpark has had a focus on environment and sustainability. To ensure high quality environmental work, they have worked according to the sustainability program CEEQUAL. Annehem and Peab, who plan to develop the property further, will continue to maintain a high environmental profile and sustainability certify the spaces they establish.

"We see a unique opportunity to establish a logistics facility in a fantastic location in Sundsvall for the benefit of the entire region. We have a great focus on sustainability and the building will be certified according to BREEAM Excellent with energy class A or B ", says Jörgen Lundgren, CEO of Annehem Fastigheter.

"Through our construction operations, we have been involved in the development of the area at an early stage. It therefore feels extra pleasing to be part of and continue to develop this exciting and important project together with Sundsvalls Logistikpark and Annehem Fastigheter ", says Göran Linder, business area manager Peab Projektutveckling.

Sundsvalls Logistikpark is a transport hub under construction for shipping, rail and road in the Tunadal-Korsta-Ortviken area. Within the area, a combined terminal, railway and track area, container quay and establishment areas for logistics will be built.

The deal is conditioned on a decision by the municipal council, which is planned for 27 September.