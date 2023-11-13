Annexon, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. Using its platform, it is identifying and characterizing the role of the complement pathway in three therapeutic areas: autoimmune, neurodegeneration and ophthalmology. Its lead candidate, ANX005, is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb), formulated for intravenous administration in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). It is also evaluating ANX005 for the potential treatment of patients with Huntington's disease (HD). It is evaluating ANX007, an antigen-binding fragment (Fab), formulated for intravitreal administration, for the potential treatment of patients with geographic atrophy (GA). It is developing ANX1502, which is an oral small molecule for the treatment of autoimmune indications.

Sector Pharmaceuticals