Annexon, Inc.
ANNX
US03589W1027
Pharmaceuticals
|2.125 USD
|+2.66%
|-17.95%
|-58.90%
|Nov. 09
|North American Morning Briefing : Traders Await -2-
|DJ
|Oct. 10
|Annexon Says European Medicines Agency Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Potential Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|113 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-151 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-163 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
-
|Net cash position 2023 *
|-
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
-
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,06x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-1,13x
|Employees
|77
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|86.26%
|1 day
|+2.66%
|1 week
|-17.95%
|Current month
|-6.39%
|1 month
|+28.01%
|3 months
|-35.80%
|6 months
|-61.08%
|Current year
|-58.90%
1 week
2.05
2.39
1 month
1.57
2.62
Current year
1.57
7.65
1 year
1.57
7.65
3 years
1.57
38.01
5 years
1.57
38.01
10 years
1.57
38.01
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Douglas Love CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|55
|2014
Jennifer Lew DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|50
|2019
Ted Yednock CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|65
|2013
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Thomas Wiggans CHM
|Chairman
|71
|2017
Muneer Satter BRD
|Director/Board Member
|62
|2014
William Carson BRD
|Director/Board Member
|64
|2021
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|1.81%
|78 M€
|0.00%
|-
|0.26%
|4 M€
|-24.16%
|0.03%
|678 M€
|-12.14%
|0.02%
|0 M€
|0.00%
|-
|0.02%
|0 M€
|0.00%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|2.125
|+2.66%
|195,159
|23-11-09
|2.070
|-4.61%
|203,689
|23-11-08
|2.170
|-5.86%
|172,423
|23-11-07
|2.305
|+4.77%
|202,447
|23-11-06
|2.200
|-15.06%
|238,602
Annexon, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. Using its platform, it is identifying and characterizing the role of the complement pathway in three therapeutic areas: autoimmune, neurodegeneration and ophthalmology. Its lead candidate, ANX005, is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb), formulated for intravenous administration in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). It is also evaluating ANX005 for the potential treatment of patients with Huntington's disease (HD). It is evaluating ANX007, an antigen-binding fragment (Fab), formulated for intravitreal administration, for the potential treatment of patients with geographic atrophy (GA). It is developing ANX1502, which is an oral small molecule for the treatment of autoimmune indications.
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-11-19 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
2.125USD
Average target price
14.83USD
Spread / Average Target
+598.04%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-58.90%
|113 M $
|-12.43%
|77 378 M $
|-18.82%
|32 572 M $
|-18.46%
|26 587 M $
|+8.19%
|20 802 M $
|-18.85%
|15 819 M $
|-10.30%
|13 316 M $
|-34.71%
|11 752 M $
|+31.49%
|9 632 M $
|-45.90%
|8 655 M $