 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Annexon, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
2.125 USD +2.66% -17.95% -58.90%
Nov. 09 North American Morning Briefing : Traders Await -2- DJ
Oct. 10 Annexon Says European Medicines Agency Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Potential Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * - Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 113 M
Net income 2023 * -151 M Net income 2024 * -163 M EV / Sales 2023 *
-
Net cash position 2023 * - Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 *
-
P/E ratio 2023 *
-1,06x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-1,13x
Employees 77
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 86.26%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data

Latest news about Annexon, Inc.

North American Morning Briefing : Traders Await -2- DJ
Annexon Says European Medicines Agency Grants Orphan Drug Designation for Potential Guillain-Barre Syndrome Treatment MT
Annexon Q2 Loss Narrows MT
Annexon, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Annexon, Inc. Appoints Jamie Dananberg as Chief Medical Officer CI
Annexon's Ongoing Trial of ANX007 Shows Dose-Dependent Protection From Vision Loss MT
Annexon, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ANNX) added to Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index CI
Annexon, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ANNX) added to Russell 3000 Index CI
Annexon, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ANNX) added to Russell 3000E Index CI
Annexon, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ANNX) added to Russell Small Cap Completeness Index CI
Annexon, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ANNX) added to Russell 2500 Index CI
Annexon, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ANNX) added to Russell 2000 Index CI
Annexon, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ANNX) added to Russell 3000E Value Index CI
Annexon, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ANNX) added to Russell 3000 Value Index CI
Annexon, Inc.(NasdaqGS:ANNX) added to Russell 2000 Value Index CI
Analyst Recommendations on Annexon, Inc.

BofA Securities Downgrades Annexon to Neutral From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $3 From $8 MT
BTIG Lowers Price Target on Annexon to $7 From $15, Maintains Buy Rating MT
JPMorgan Downgrades Annexon to Neutral From Overweight, Adjusts Price Target to $9 From $19 MT
Cantor Fitzgerald Adjusts Price Target on Annexon to $18 From $22, Maintains Overweight Rating MT
Jefferies Starts Annexon at Buy With $12 Price Target MT
Press releases Annexon, Inc.

Annexon Biosciences to Participate in 2023 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference GL
Annexon Receives PRIME Designation from the EMA for ANX007 for the Treatment of Geographic Atrophy GL
ANNEXON REPORTS INDUCEMENT GRANTS TO NEW EMPLOYEES UNDER NASDAQ LISTING RULE 5635(4) AQ
Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) GL
Quotes and Performance

1 day+2.66%
1 week-17.95%
Current month-6.39%
1 month+28.01%
3 months-35.80%
6 months-61.08%
Current year-58.90%
Highs and lows

1 week
2.05
Extreme 2.045
2.39
1 month
1.57
Extreme 1.57
2.62
Current year
1.57
Extreme 1.57
7.65
1 year
1.57
Extreme 1.57
7.65
3 years
1.57
Extreme 1.57
38.01
5 years
1.57
Extreme 1.57
38.01
10 years
1.57
Extreme 1.57
38.01
Managers and Directors - Annexon, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Douglas Love CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 55 2014
Jennifer Lew DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 50 2019
Ted Yednock CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 65 2013
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Thomas Wiggans CHM
 Chairman 71 2017
Muneer Satter BRD
 Director/Board Member 62 2014
William Carson BRD
 Director/Board Member 64 2021
ETFs positioned on Annexon, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
SIMPLIFY PROPEL OPPORTUNITIES ETF - USD ETF Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF - USD
1.81% 78 M€ 0.00% -
ISHARES NEUROSCIENCE AND HEALTHCARE ETF - USD ETF iShares Neuroscience and Healthcare ETF - USD
0.26% 4 M€ -24.16%
ISHARES MICRO-CAP ETF - USD ETF iShares Micro-Cap ETF - USD
0.03% 678 M€ -12.14%
LEVERAGE SHARES 3X LONG BIOTECHNOLOGY ETP SECURITIES - USD ETF Leverage Shares 3x Long Biotechnology ETP Securities - USD
0.02% 0 M€ 0.00% -
LEVERAGE SHARES -3X SHORT BIOTECHNOLOGY ETP SECURITIES - USD ETF Leverage Shares -3x Short Biotechnology ETP Securities - USD
0.02% 0 M€ 0.00% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 2.125 +2.66% 195,159
23-11-09 2.070 -4.61% 203,689
23-11-08 2.170 -5.86% 172,423
23-11-07 2.305 +4.77% 202,447
23-11-06 2.200 -15.06% 238,602

Delayed Quote Nasdaq, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

Annexon, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. Using its platform, it is identifying and characterizing the role of the complement pathway in three therapeutic areas: autoimmune, neurodegeneration and ophthalmology. Its lead candidate, ANX005, is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb), formulated for intravenous administration in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). It is also evaluating ANX005 for the potential treatment of patients with Huntington's disease (HD). It is evaluating ANX007, an antigen-binding fragment (Fab), formulated for intravitreal administration, for the potential treatment of patients with geographic atrophy (GA). It is developing ANX1502, which is an oral small molecule for the treatment of autoimmune indications.
Sector
Pharmaceuticals
Calendar
2023-11-19 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Ratings for Annexon, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
2.125USD
Average target price
14.83USD
Spread / Average Target
+598.04%
